How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?

How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance Fields could catch Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for a quarterback.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

But, now, not so much.

Jackson rushed for 1,206 yards in a season to capture the record. For Fields to eclipse that mark, he needs 195 rushing yards over the last two weeks.

It seems, however, the Bills figured out how to contain Fields. How did they catch on?

"They just had the D-end play me more," Fields said about how the Bills defended him. "So, when he does, play outside, play wide like that. Carry out my fake. Get him going with me. Hand the ball off to the running back."

It seemed to be a combination of the Bills containing Fields better than most, as well as the Bears not calling for him to run. Fields threw the ball 23 times against the Bills and ran seven times – the majority of which seemed to be scrambles.

Now, with two weeks in the season, Fields' performance against the Bills set him up poorly to achieve the record. He needs 195 yards to rewrite history – an average of 97.5 per game over the last two weeks.

After Fields eclipsed the 1,000 yards mark – making him the third quarterback in history to accomplish that feat in a single season – he mentioned he would be chasing Jackson's record by the season's end.

"I’m already deep in it this year, so might as well try to go get that record," Fields said last Sunday after losing to the Eagles. "I think I need, what, 206? So, three games left? That’s about 70 yards a game? We’ll see what happens."

RELATED: Fields is aiming for Lamar's NFL rushing record

Not only are Fields' chances diminished, as the hill grew steeper to climb after Saturday's outing, but his window of opportunity to claim the record is likely closing too, according to him.

"I don't plan on rushing for 1,000 yards every year," Fields said after the Eagles game.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.