How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?

Justin Fields rushed for 132 yards against the Lions on New Years' Day Sunday. With that, Fields is at 1,143 rushing yards on the season.

What does Fields need to do to break Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing record for a quarterback?

Jackson rushed for 1,206 yards during the 2019 season to capture the record. For Fields to eclipse that mark, he needs 63 rushing yards against the Vikings in the final week of the regular season.

Against the Lions, Fields erupted in the first quarter, rushing for 100 yards. A 60-yard run, near touchdown, piggybacked him to triple digits early on in the game.

He cooled off, rushing only for 32 yards more by the game's end. But, it bolstered his chances of defeating the record. He has one more week to achieve the record.

Weeks back, after Fields eclipsed the 1,000 yards mark – making him the third quarterback in history to accomplish that feat in a single season – he mentioned he would be chasing Jackson's record by the season's end.

"I’m already deep in it this year, so might as well try to go get that record," Fields said after losing to the Eagles. "I think I need, what, 206? So, three games left? That’s about 70 yards a game? We’ll see what happens."

Not only is Fields up against the odds to overcome the mark this season, but he also proclaims he may never come this close again.

"I don't plan on rushing for 1,000 yards every year," Fields said after the Bears-Eagles game.

