How many Stanley Cups have the Blackhawks won? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A new Stanley Cup champion was crowned on Sunday night.

The Colorado Avalanche dethroned the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in six games of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

With the triumph, Colorado improved to a perfect three-for-three in the championship round. The Avs, who joined the NHL in 1979, captured Lord Stanley in their two previous Cup Final trips, sweeping the Florida Panthers in 1996 and outlasting the New Jersey Devils in 2001.

So, after winning their third Stanley Cup, how close are the Avs to the Chicago Blackhawks on the NHL's all-time championship leaderboard?

Which team has won the most Stanley Cups in NHL history?

The Avalanche and Blackhawks are still separated by multiple titles. Chicago is tied with the Boston Bruins for the fourth-most championships in NHL history with six.

The Hawks won the franchise's first Stanley Cup all the way back in 1934 by taking down the Detroit Red Wings in four games. They were champions for the second time just a few seasons later, as the Blackhawks defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in four games of the 1938 Final. Chicago edged out Detroit again in the 1961 Cup Final, this time in six games, for its third title.

Three of the Hawks' championships have come in the league's expansion era, which began with the 1967-68 campaign. The Blackhawks ended their 49-year Cup drought in 2010 with a six-game series victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. That was the beginning of an incredible six-year stretch, as Chicago hoisted Lord Stanley again in 2013 (beat Boston in six games) and 2015 (beat Tampa Bay in six games).

Just three fellow "Original Six" clubs -- Canadiens (23 titles), Maple Leafs (13) and Red Wings (11) -- stand as the only teams with more Stanley Cups than the Blackhawks.

Meanwhile, the closest teams to catching Chicago on the all-time championship list are the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins with five titles apiece.