See how many LEGO bricks it takes to dye the Chicago River green

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago's in-store display of the city will have its river "dyed" green to celebrate St. Patrick's Day this year.

The display, also known as MINILAND, will not only show the LEGO recreation of the river dye, but will also have a recreation of the Chicago St. Patrick's Day parade.

On March 17, LEGOLAND's display of the city will use over 1,000 green bricks to transform the Chicago River to emerald green.

MINILAND will have the green effect, complete with floats, balloons and bands on the streets of Chicago, on display until March 18.

LEGOLAND Discover Center Chicago is located at The Streets of Woodfield in suburban Schaumburg at 601 North Martingale Road.