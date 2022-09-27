How Many Illinois Residents Qualify For Student Debt Relief?

A plan announced last month by President Joe Biden offers student debt relief to millions of Americans, though not everybody with student debt is eligible.

According to the White House, more than 40 million Americans are eligible for student debt relief under the plan, with almost 20 million borrowers eligible to have their student debt entirely wiped out.

With the plan impacting millions of people, many are wondering how many people in each state are benefiting from the debt forgiveness. The Biden administration's plan cancels $10,000 of debt for recipients of standard loans and up to $20,000 in forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients.

Only borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year or families who make less than $250,000 a year are eligible for the relief.

Illinois ranks in the top 10 for both overall eligible borrowers and Pell Grant recipients, as nearly 1.5 million Illinois residents are eligible for some student debt relief. According to the White House, well over 863,000 Pell Grant recipients in Illinois are also eligible for additional relief.

Below is a list of estimations released by The White House on how many Americans will benefit from the relief in each state and U.S. territory.

State or Jurisdiction Estimated Number of Borrowers Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred) Estimated Number of Pell Borrowers Eligible for Student Debt Relief (rounded to the nearest hundred) AK 60,500 37,300 AL 588,000 404,900 AR 365,600 269,000 AS 2,000 1,500 AZ 810,800 554,900 CA 3,549,300 2,340,600 CO 698,100 419,000 CT 454,200 238,200 DC 105,600 60,300 DE 116,900 68,000 FL 2,427,600 1,716,300 GA 1,506,100 1,039,100 GU 6,900 4,500 HI 111,500 65,700 IA 408,700 248,900 ID 201,400 144,900 IL 1,486,600 863,600 IN 856,400 555,500 KS 360,900 225,500 KY 563,300 394,000 LA 608,100 435,200 MA 813,000 401,200 MD 747,100 419,400 ME 175,000 105,300 MI 1,316,000 849,300 MN 729,700 416,300 MO 777,300 502,200 MP 1,400 1,000 MS 417,200 316,400 MT 120,400 78,600 NC 1,190,500 785,500 ND 82,000 49,600 NE 232,100 136,000 NH 175,100 85,300 NJ 1,082,900 590,300 NM 215,900 159,000 NV 315,800 216,900 NY 2,258,800 1,320,100 OH 1,677,800 1,085,700 OK 454,300 321,600 OR 499,000 332,100 PA 1,717,300 988,800 PR 275,500 241,900 RI 133,900 75,300 SC 681,100 458,400 SD 109,100 65,100 TN 795,300 542,000 TX 3,323,200 2,306,700 UT 282,700 206,300 VA 965,100 566,500 VI 7,800 4,700 VT 72,200 37,100 WA 697,600 423,800 WI 685,100 412,700 WV 213,100 145,000 WY 49,600 31,400 Other 10,900 7,400 Unknown 3,770,600 1,376,000 Credit: The White House

Millions who owe money in federal student loans will have those debts canceled or forgiven under the plan announced by President Joe Biden, but not everyone will qualify and some may need to apply to receive their funds.

Here's what to know about who qualifies for the student loan forgiveness and whether you'll need to apply:

Who is Eligible for Student Loan Forgiveness?

If your student loan was financed through the federal government, you may be eligible for forgiveness. Private loans are not currently eligible for the forgiveness plan.

Federal loans were generally offered to you by the federal government through your school after you completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. Private loans were obtained by other outside lenders, such as a bank or credit union.

To be eligible for forgiveness, the borrower must make $125,000 or less as an individual or $250,000 if married or a head of household.

Up to $10,000 can be forgiven, or up to $20,000 if you received a federal Pell Grant when you were in college.

Created by the Higher Education Act in 1965 as a way to promote access to education, federal Pell grants are special scholarships reserved for undergraduates and certain other students with the most significant financial need. The grants generally don't need to be paid back, but they often don't cover the full cost of college — so recipients take out additional loans.

Roughly 27 million recipients of Pell grants will now be eligible for loan forgiveness.

If you're not sure if you received a federal Pell grant, there are a few ways you can confirm it:

Review any financial aid award letters or emails administered through Office of Federal Student Aid that describe your "FAFSA" award.

Check you entire federal student aid history on the Federal Student Aid website. This includes their Pell Grant history. You’ll find this information on your aid summary page once you’ve logged into studentaid.gov with your FSA ID.

In Illinois, roughly 1.52 million student loan borrowers hold $57.3 billion in direct student loans, according to Department of Education data.

Under the plan so far, 31% of federal student loan borrowers in Illinois have $10,000 or less in debt, and approximately 42% of federal student loan borrowers in the state have between $10,000 and $40,000 in debt.

Under the current criteria, that means more than 70% of federal student loan borrowers in Illinois could have more than 25% of their debt canceled, the Illinois Student Assistance Commission reports.

The commission notes, however, that it remains unclear if such assistance will be granted to students taking on loans now or in the future.

Students taking on loans today from July 1 on, "should probably not assume that amounts will be forgiven in the future," the reported.

How do I apply for student loan forgiveness?

About 8 million people will be eligible to receive relief automatically because the U.S. Department of Education already has their current income information, the administration said.

If the agency doesn't have your current income information or if you don't know if it does, you will need to fill out an application. That application is not yet available, but will be in the coming weeks, the administration said in its announcement.

To be notified by the U.S. Department of Education when the application is open, sign up at the Department of Education subscription page.

What if I've already paid off my student loans, will I see any relief?

The debt forgiveness is expected to apply only to those currently holding student debt. But if you’ve voluntarily made payments since March 2020, when payments were paused, you can request a refund for those payments, according to the Federal Office of Student Aid. Contact your loan servicer to request a refund.

Will the student loan payment freeze be extended?

The payment freeze will be extended one last time, until Dec. 31. The freeze started in 2020 as a way to help people struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic and it's been extended several times since. It was set to expire Aug. 31.

Interest rates will remain at 0% until repayments start. Under an earlier extension announced in April, people who were behind on payments before the pandemic automatically will be put in good standing.

Are there any other repayment options proposed under Biden's plan?

The Department of Education has proposed a repayment plan that would cap monthly payments at no more than 5% of a borrower’s discretionary income, down from 10% now. Borrowers will need to apply for the repayment plan if it’s approved, which could take a year or more.

For example, under the proposal, a single borrower making $38,000 a year would pay $31 a month, according a government press release.

The amount considered non-discretionary will also be increased, through the department has not said how much.

Discretionary income usually refers to what you have left after covering necessities like food and rent, but for student loan repayment purposes it’s calculated using a formula that takes into account the difference between a borrower’s annual income and the federal poverty line, along with family size and geographic location.

“What’s tough about income-driven repayment is that it does not take into account your other liabilities, such as your rent payment,” said Kristen Ahlenius, a financial counselor at Your Money Line, which provides financial literacy training. “If someone’s living paycheck to paycheck and their rent is taking up half of their paycheck and then their car payment takes the other, they have to choose. Unfortunately, income-driven repayment doesn’t take that into consideration, but it is an option.”

Student Debt Relief offers a calculator to help determine your discretionary income.