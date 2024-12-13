Friday the 13th: How many are there in 2024, and when is the next one? What to know

Quick, check your calendar: You may not have realized it, today is Friday the 13th.

Friday the 13th comes around at least once every year, and while many know of its "unlucky" reputation, not many know why. The first Friday the 13th for 2024 came in September, with the final one of the year falling on Friday, Dec. 13.

So when is the next Friday the 13th, and what exactly makes the day so spooky?

Here's a look:

Why is Friday the 13th "unlucky"?

It's not clear where the superstition originates. Some believe it stems from the Biblical Last Supper, in which the unlucky 13th guest, Judas, betrays Jesus. Another Biblical belief is that Cain killed his brother, Abel, on Friday the 13th.

There have also been a number of notable deaths on these dates.

More than 100 of the Knights Templar are believed to have been tortured and later killed by King Philip IV of France on Friday, Oct. 13, 1307.

Beloved rapper Tupac Shakur was killed on Friday, Sept. 13, 1996. Another notable Friday the 13th death was that of Julia Child in Aug. 2004.

What is it about the number 13?

The number 13 in itself carries with it a particularly notorious status.

Some numerologists believe the number 13 is considered unlucky because of its relation to the number 12. Numerologists consider 12 a "complete" number: 12 months in a year, 12 apostles, 12 tribes of Israel, 12 labors of Hercules, 12 gods of Olympus, 12 hours on a clock.

According to National Geographic, more than 80 percent of high-rise buildings avoid having a 13th floor. Hospitals skip the 13th floor and many hotels skip having a room No. 13. Some airports even skip having a gate 13.

Historian and founder of the Stress Management Center and Phobia Institute in Asheville, North Carolina, Donald Dossey, told National Geographic, "It's been estimated that [U.S.] $800 or $900 million is lost in business on this day because people will not fly or do business they normally would do.

But the number 13 is also considered lucky by some. For pagans, it represents the number of full moons in a year.

When is the next Friday the 13th?

Friday the 13th can come in threes, but that wasn't the case for 2024.

All years will have at least one Friday the 13th and as many as three Friday the 13ths in any given calendar year.

In 2024, there were two: Sept. 13 and Dec. 13.

In 2023, there were also two: Friday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Oct. 13.

In 2025, there will be one Friday the 13th, on June 13.

In 2026 however, there will be there: Friday Feb. 13, Friday March 13 and Friday, Nov. 13.

What if you are scared of Friday the 13th?

Many people have araskavedekatriaphobia (also known as friggatriskaidekaphobia), or fear of Friday the 13th.

If you have triskaidekaphobia, or fear of the number 13, you likely also have araskavedekatriaphobia — fear of Friday the 13th. Dr. Donald Dossey, a folklore historian, estimates that 17 to 21 million people suffer from triskaidekaphobia.

Some symptoms of the phobia of the number 13 range from anxiety to all-out panic attacks. Many people will skip work on Friday the 13th.

What else to know about Friday the 13th

The "Friday the 13th" movie franchise is going strong, despite many people's fears. Since the first film premiered in 1980, the franchise's 12 films have grossed more than $380 million at the box office worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.