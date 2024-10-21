Kennedy Expressway commuters will soon see some relief, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

After months of closures due to construction, the agency said Monday that the roadway is anticipated to reopen in "late fall."

While no exact dates have been released so far, the agency said the system that powers the reversible express lanes "currently is not functional."

"In addition to rehabilitating the bridges, the entire Reversible Lane Access Control (REVLAC) system is being rehabilitated along the reversible express lanes," a spokesperson for IDOT told NBC Chicago in a statement. "The REVLAC system controls the gates and changes the direction of traffic in the reversible lanes. The work includes installing 120 gates, controls (local and remote), cameras, electrical components, fiber optic cables and terminal blocks along the 7.5 miles. Additionally, new overhead sign structures and signs were installed. While the pavement in the express lanes is drivable their use is extremely limited. The REVLAC work is ongoing, and the system currently is not functional."

Work started on the reversible express lanes in March for what is known as Phase 2 of the department's massive, three-year Kennedy expressway rehabilitation project.

Phase 1 of the project, which disrupted typical commute times due to closures in the inbound local lanes and outbound express lanes, wrapped up in December of 2023.

According to IDOT, Phase 2 of the project was expected to close the reversible express lanes in both directions from the Edens Junction to Ohio street for at least eight months.

Now, the project remains on schedule, the agency said.

"As we’ve noted for past couple of years, the overall Kennedy rehabilitation project is taking place over three construction seasons – which means the work will begin each year, weather permitting, in early spring and completed in late fall," the statement read. "The inbound Kennedy was completed in 2023. The reversible express lanes are currently under construction and are on schedule to be completed later this fall. Outbound Kennedy work will begin next spring and is anticipated to be completed late fall 2025."

The final phase of the project will begin in the spring of 2025, with the outbound side of the roadway getting the finishing touches.

Much like the first phase did to the inbound side, two mainline outbound lanes will be closed at a time during construction, with the reversible express lanes remaining open in the outbound direction to help alleviate traffic flow.

New LED lights, painting and signage will be installed in “Hubbard’s Cave” on the outbound side.

These lane closures are expected to remain in place until late fall of 2025, according to IDOT officials.