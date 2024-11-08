How long is the new Chicago to Miami Amtrak train? What to know ahead of the 1st trip

There'll soon be a new way to get from Chicago to Miami that doesn't involve the hustle and bustle of an airport: A train.

Sunday, Amtrak will embark on its first trip on the "Floridian" line, which travels from Chicago to Miami. The train makes a number of stops along the way -- including Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Richmond, Raleigh, Savannah, Columbia, Jacksonville and Tampa -- before arriving at its final destination.

According to officials, its the first time since 1979 that Amtrak customers can board a train at Chicago's Union Station and travel to Florida without having to change seats or switch rooms.

"Instead of driving a car, taking a plane or bus, the Floridian is bound to give you a memorable train ride," Amtrak said. Spacious accommodations make your trip more enjoyable, with showers and thoughtful amenities, friendly service, and delicious dining. Choose a wide, comfortable Reserved Coach seat, or make reservations for a private room and enjoy watching the spectacular scenery roll past. Traditional dining meal service is offered as a complimentary benefit for First Class customers. Plus, your dedicated First Class attendant is on hand to assist with meals and luggage, provide turndown service, and share great stories of life on the rails."

According to officials, the route was spearheaded by combining the Capitol Limited and Silver Star lines due to a massive rehabilitation project of the East River tunnel, with both tunnels needing repairs after Superstorm Sandy slammed into the Northeastern U.S. in 2012.

Here's what to know ahead of the ride's maiden voyage.

When does Amtrak's Chicago to Miami service begin?

Trips are available beginning Nov. 10, according to Amtrak, and will be offered daily.

When can you purchase tickets?

According to a press release by Amtrak, customers are now able to purchase tickets on the “Floridian” line.

How long does the Chicago to Miami trip take?

In total, the train's maiden voyage Sunday will 46 stops, and take nearly 48 hours to complete. Other schedules on the line may differ.

How much are tickets?

Coach seats start at just over $100 for the trip, with private rooms available starting at $700.

According to Amtrak, coach tickets include wide, reclining seats with legroom, no middle seat and windows.

"First Class private rooms" will add a limited number of dining car meals. Some rooms offer two reclining seats that transform into beds at night, along with shower access, while others offer more space, an in-room restroom and a shower. Each room has bi-level windows, a sink and a "dedicated attendant who provides turndown service, assists with meals, helps with luggage and shares great stories of life on the rails."

Is food included?

According to Amtrak, the dining car will include things like French toast, omelets, grilled cheese, burgers, vegan chili, steak, salmon, pasta and more, all of which is included in the private rooms tickets.

There's also café service with snacks and beverages for sale.