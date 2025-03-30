How long does the Illinois Mega Millions jackpot winner have to claim prize?

A Mega Millions ticket purchased in Illinois claimed a $344 million jackpot earlier this week, but how long does the winner have to come forward?

The winning ticket in the Tuesday drawing was purchased at a Casey’s General Store in Cortland, located in DeKalb County. The owners of that store will receive a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winner of that jackpot has yet to come forward, and will have the option of either taking the full amount paid out in installments over a 20-year period, or a cash option worth just over $161 million, according to officials.

Here are some additional details about the big victory.

How long does the winner have to claim their prize?

Under lottery rules, winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, giving the winner plenty of time to submit the ticket for verification. If the winner wants the cash option payment, they have to claim the prize within 60 days, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Do winners have to pay taxes?

Winners are responsible for any taxes on prizes that are won in Lottery games, and officials recommend contacting a tax attorney or preparer for guidance on how to ensure those taxes are paid.

Will the winner’s name be made public?

Many states require Lottery winners to be identified publicly, but in Illinois any person who wins a prize worth $250,000 or more can remain anonymous.

If the winner chooses to reveal their identity publicly, the Lottery will publish their name and their hometown, but no other information will be revealed.

Are there any other big prizes awaiting claims?

According to the Illinois Lottery’s website, there are four prizes worth $1 million or more that have yet to be claimed in the state, including this week’s Mega Millions winner.

A Lucky Day Lotto ticket purchased for the Sept. 8, 2024 drawing captured a $1.1 million prize, but has yet to be claimed. A Powerball ticket purchased in Melrose Park for the Dec. 21, 2024 drawing won $1 million, but has not been claimed.

Finally, a Mega Millions ticket purchased in Chicago for the Feb. 25 drawing captured a $1 million prize.

More information can be found on the Illinois Lottery website.