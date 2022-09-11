How Long Does it Take to Run the Bank of America Chicago Marathon?

Runners from all over the place will gather in Chicago on Oct. 9 to take part in the city's biggest racing event of the year.

The 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon will send runners an extensive course weaving through the Windy City that stretches 26.2 miles.

Given the race's lengthy distance, some may be wondering how long it will take participants to round out their trip.

The marathon expects all participants to complete the race in at least six hours and 30 minutes.

That means runners will have to tread a 15-minute — or faster — pace per mile.

The inaugural race, which is known for its flat and fast course, will start and end in Grant Park, taking runners on a grand tour of the city in between their journey.

Along the trek, runners will be guided across 29 neighborhoods, dozens of historic landmarks and six Chicago River bridges.

Organizers anticipate that the route will be treaded by as many as 40,000 runners, and plenty of supporters are expected to be scattered along the course, too.

The final call for entries to the city's biggest racing event of the year will remain open until Wednesday.

Individuals can sign up for the marathon through the charity program application. Aspiring participants must join a marathon-affiliated charity and meet fundraising requirements to qualify.

While each charity may have different requirements, participants have to raise more than $1,750 to secure a spot in the marathon.

Charity program entries are limited and available on a first-come first-served basis.

Organizers encourage runners who are interested in participating through the program to reach out to their charity of choice from the index.

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and TeleXitos will offer complete live TV coverage and live streaming of the marathon in both English and Spanish.

The live television broadcasts will air from 7 to 11 a.m., and the live stream will be available at nbcchicago.com and telemundochicago.com, on the NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago apps, and on the stations’ Roku and Apple TV channels from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.