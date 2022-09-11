How Justin Fields' Playmaking Paved Way for Bears Win Over 49ers

Justin Fields' playmaking paves way for Bears win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It’s been said time and time again, but it bears repeating on the heels of the Bears’ 19-10 upset win over the 49ers: Justin Fields’ playmaking prowess has the ability to elevate the play of the entire offense. He does things we’ve never seen a Bears quarterback before. He’s a true dual threat who can make something from nothing with his legs. He can place deep balls with precision for home run plays. He’s got the “it” factor. And his presence alone raises the confidence of all his teammates.

“He’s just a playmaker,” said Khalil Herbert. “Justin’s a playmaker. Whenever he has the ball in his hands he has the ability to make plays, and extend plays, so letting him do that, we know we’ve got to get open, find a way to get open, and make a play for him.”

Fields turned the tide of the game near the start of the second half with a spectacular play where he escaped two converging 49ers defenders, then lofted a cross-field pass to Dante Pettis for a 51-yard touchdown.

“What a great play,” said Matt Eberflus. “The vision by Justin to see that and throw it back there was a great play. That’s the kind of play he can make. That’s what makes him dangerous. Because he can throw on schedule, he’s got the off-schedule throws too. We’ve always said he’s an outstanding deep ball thrower. He can throw the ball deep, accurately. We’re all excited about that play, for sure.”

That ability to recover from a broken play and turn it into an explosive gain is what can help Fields go from a good quarterback to a great quarterback. That ability is also why Pettis loves playing with Fields.

“That’s when big plays happen,” Pettis said. “Did that a lot in college. Whenever the quarterback breaks the pocket, DBs kinda scramble a little bit. I feel like I’m able to find space pretty well.”

There’s no arguing that Fields wouldn’t be able to put together the highlight plays we’ve seen without his innate talent. That’s what makes him who he is. But Fields also credits the coaching he’s received, and the work the Bears have done this summer to focus on moments when things go off script, for his success in those scenarios.

“Just scramble drill rules,” Fields said. “Just knowing what your receivers are going to do. Just kind of them feeling out the spacing. And really just trying to extend plays as long as I can to where I can either throw it to them there or maybe run for a few yards or even throw it away. I think they did a great job with that today.”

The Bears wouldn’t have won without Fields’ big plays, but he’s far from a finished product. He still made bad throws and bad decisions. Fields wasn’t able to jump start the offense in the first half, and needed to rely on a strong second half to get the job done. The Bears know that, and he knows that too. But for a second-year quarterback, running a new offense for the first time in a real game, it was an encouraging start to the season.

