How Justin Fields Looked in Bears' Preseason Opener Vs. Chiefs

How Fields looked in Bears' preseason opener vs. Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO -- It was only one preseason game. Eighteen snaps, to be specific. But Justin Fields showcased why the 2022 season has to be all about him and his development as the Bears' franchise quarterback.

The first-string offense, as a whole, was a tough watch. In three series, that group gained 78 yards and didn't find the end zone. A lot of that can be attributed to key missing pieces such as David Montgomery and Cole Kmet and a shaky offensive line still finding its chemistry.

But while the offense never found the end zone, Fields showed off the talent and athleticism that has many believing stardom is in his future.

The first moment came on the second drive. Facing a third-and-4 at their own 31-yard line, Fields dropped back and lofted a beautifully-placed ball down the left sideline that Darnell Mooney went up and got for a gain of 26.

Heck of an adjustment by Darnell Mooney. pic.twitter.com/BR5gVkzofW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 13, 2022

Fields once again delivered on third down on the Bears' next series.

Facing a third-and-9 from their own 8-yard line, Fields hung in the pocket against pressure and fired a well-placed ball toward Tajae Sharpe down the right sideline. The veteran wide receiver adjusted his body and made a spectacular one-handed catch for 19.

On the ensuing play, Fields felt pressure in the pocket, tucked the ball, and slithered out of trouble for a gain of 10.

All told, Fields went 4-for-7 for 48 yards for a passer rating of 78.3. He was sacked twice and rushed for 10 yards.

The offense as a whole has a lot of work to do. It's only been 18 preseason snaps (which mean little), but offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's scheme should mesh well with Fields' rare ability.

The second-year quarterback made quick decisions Saturday behind a shaky offensive line and delivered the "wow" plays when possible.

Those two big-time throws and timely scramble show why many believe Fields is in store for a big Year 2.

