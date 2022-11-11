How Jack Sanborn's Demeanor Helped Him in First Bears Start

How Jack Sanborn's demeanor helped him in first start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jack Sanborn didn’t have much time to settle into his first NFL start. On his first snap as the Bears' new middle linebacker, the ball came right to him on a run play. But Sanborn was ready for it, got himself in the right place, laid a lick on the ball carrier and stopped him for a meager two-yard gain.

“The number one job of a linebacker is to hit the ball,” said defensive coordinator Alan Williams. “Find the ball, hit the ball. That’s the No. 1 job and he did that last week.

Get updates on what’s happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“Sometimes when you have a rookie guy, it's 'Hey, I want to be perfect, I want to please the coach.’ Nope, just go out and play and so he did a nice job at his spot.”

Not an easy thing to do for an undrafted free agent rookie to do in his first start, at an important position to boot. Sanborn did his job well, though, and ended up finishing second on the team with seven tackles, behind only fellow rookie Kyler Gordon. After the game, the thing that gave Sanborn the most pride wasn’t his high tackle count, or any particular play, it was his ability to stay relaxed given the circumstances.

“I was a little nervous leading up to it, but once we got to the stadium I felt pretty good,” Sanborn said. “That’s kinda what I expected, but you never know. It’s your first NFL start, really playing a big role with the team, but I was proud with how I handled it.”

Sanborn’s position coach, Dave Borgonzi, wasn’t surprised by Sanborn’s ability to steady his nerves and play at a high level.

“Jack is very calm, so I felt really good going into the game because it never seems too big for him,” Borgonzi said. “I can feel his confidence before the game, and that’s how he plays. He plays with a lot of confidence and I think a lot of that is through his preparation. I think he feels that he studies it, he knows it going into the week and it allows him to play fast.”

Sanborn’s performance was so impressive to the coaches, that he was the first player Matt Eberflus individually praised on defense following the team’s loss to the Dolphins. Eberflus mentioned Sanborn’s gap integrity, and how it helped the defense play better against the run. One of his plays was so sound, it could be textbook material for the Bears moving forward.

“It was a bounce outside run play where Nick (Morrow) filled it and he was over the top and he made a good play, just like we designed it,” Williams said. “Just like you’d put it. So we go, those are plays we put in our clinic book or clinic tape.”

One can’t say the Bears defense got better by trading away Roquan Smith last week, but players like Sanborn will benefit. He’ll get every opportunity to show what he can do in the middle of the Bears defense. Sanborn already impressed in game one, we’ll see if he can build upon it against the Lions.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.