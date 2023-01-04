How Fatherhood Shapes Bears Thoughts on Life After Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest

How fatherhood shapes Bears thoughts on football, life originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Watching Damar Hamlin suffer a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football, then waiting days for updates on whether he’ll be ok has been difficult for everyone. That difficulty hits different for players who saw the horrifying episode and recognized it could’ve happened to them. After all, the tackle which led to Hamlin’s collapse was a routine play. It happens 60 to 70 times every single game, every single week.

Players know that when they step on the field, they’re putting themselves in harm’s way to some degree, but no one thinks they’re putting their life on the line. Still, they understand that when they put on the pads, they’re risking their bodies. It’s part of the deal of being an NFL player. But just like players may grapple with Hamlin’s cardiac arrest differently than fans, the family of NFL players grapple with it differently than the players themselves.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“His mother didn’t sign up for that,” said Sam Mustipher. “She thought she was going to watch her baby on Monday Night Football. That’s what we dreamed about: Monday Night Football, primetime game. They don’t sign up for that. It's unfortunate. My best wishes go to them, to her. Being a parent, you know, that’s tough, man.

“I can’t imagine seeing my son out there like that. I know how my mom would feel. I know how my dad would feel. It’s unfortunate, man.”

Despite witnessing Hamlin’s cardiac arrest and sympathizing with Hamlin’s family, Mustipher said he still wants his son to play football one day.

“I love this game,” Mustipher said. “I love what it’s taught me, the life lessons, the responsibility, the accountability, the teamwork.”

David Montgomery has opened up about his mental health struggles this year, and was honest about his emotions following Monday Night Football. Montgomery made it clear that taking mental health seriously is important to him, and he wanted all his teammates to know they had a safe space to share their own struggles, if needed.

Montgomery is set to become a father in less than two weeks and he lights up when talking about how excited he is to finally meet his child. He also hopes to share the mental health lessons he’s learned with them.

“It took me a while to be honest with myself and respect my emotions enough to say, like, 'Express yourself. Talk to people who can help. Don’t look at it as weak or like you’re a man, you’re supposed to suck it up.’

“Whenever my child gets here, whether I have a boy or a girl, I’m going to teach them it’s ok to be emotional, it’s ok to show your emotions. Because if you don’t let it out, eventually when it does come out, it comes out not the way it’s supposed to.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.