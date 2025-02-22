The Real ID deadline will finally arrive this year following extensive delays.

The identification cards will be required for many domestic air travelers and visitors at certain federal facilities beginning May 7. However, not everyone will need a Real ID when the deadline arrives, and some will never need one, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said in a press conference Thursday.

A valid U.S. Passport will be accepted for both purposes instead.

Giannoulias' comments come as state facilities experience "unprecedented" demand for Real ID appointments.

The Illinois' Secretary of State said last year that his office was stepping up efforts to ensure that residents get REAL ID-compliant identification prior to the May 7 deadline, but acknowledged there were "tremendous concerns" about what will happen as the deadline arrives.

Real IDs can be obtained at Secretary of State’s Office locations, though many will require appointments to present materials needed to get the identification.

To apply for a Real ID in Illinois you'll need the following items, according to the Secretary of State's office:

Proof of identity and U.S. citizenship or lawful status. Bring in one of the following documents: an original or certified copy of a U.S. birth certificate; a U.S. passport or passport card; an Employment Authorization Document, Form I-766; a Permanent Resident Card, Form I-551; or an unexpired foreign passport with affixed visa and approved Form I-94. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of full Social Security number (SSN). Bring in one of the following documents: a Social Security card; W-2; pay stub or printed electronic deposit receipt bearing your name and full SSN; SSA-1099 Form; or Non-SSA-1099 Form. Original documents are required. Two (2) residency documents. This includes documents such as a utility bill, rental agreement, mortgage bill or medical document. Hard copy documents are required. Images from a cellphone are not accepted, but you may print the image (ex: bank statement) and provide the printed copy. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart. Proof of signature. This includes documents such as credit/debit card, cancelled check or current Illinois DL/ID. For a complete list, please view the Acceptable Identification Documents Chart.

Here's what else you need to know:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Cost

The fee for a Real ID is $30 - the same as a regular driver's license in Illinois.

Appointments

Illinois residents can make an appointment online at ILSOS.gov. If you already have a driver's license or state-issued ID, go to the "DMV Appointments" section and click on the "Replace my Driver's License or ID Card" section. And then "Make an Appointment."

The website for Secretary of State's office notes that new appointments are made available daily at 6:30 a.m. so booking your appointment early can help.