How Did Your Ward Vote in the First Round of the 2019 Chicago Mayoral Election?

With the 2023 Chicago mayoral election just days away, voters preparing to make a decision on who to vote for may also be curious about how candidates performed in their neighborhood four years ago.
While many of the candidates are different this time around, Lori Lightfoot, Willie Wilson and Paul Vallas will all have results from 2019 to compare this year's endeavor to, with the latter two candidates hoping to improve upon their previous performances and advance to a runoff election.
In addition to Wilson, Vallas and Lightfoot, six other candidates will appear on the mayoral ballot in 2023.
Below is the order in which this year's candidates will appear on the ballot
- Ja'Mal Green, community activist
- Sophia King, 4th Ward Ald.
- Kam Buckner, Illinois State Rep.
- Willie Wilson, businessman
- Brandon Johnson, Cook County Commissioner
- Paul Vallas, former CPS CEO
- Lori Lightfoot, Mayor
- Roderick Sawyer, 6th Ward Ald.
- Jesús “Chuy” García, Congressman
Though the results offer insight into the trends of Chicago's different neighborhoods, this year's results will show noticeable differences, thanks to a new ward map and five fewer candidates listed on the ballot.
The following candidates placed at least third or better in at least one ward in the first round of the 2019 mayoral election:
- Lori Lightfoot, former President of Chicago Police Board
- Toni Preckwinkle, President of Cook County Board of Commissioners
- Gery Chico, former Chair of Illinois State Board of Education
- Bill Daley, former White House Chief of Staff, Secretary of Commerce
- Amara Enyia, director of Austin Chamber of Commerce
- Susana Mendoza, Comptroller of Illinois
- Willie Wilson, businessman, owner of Omar Medical Supplies
- Jerry Joyce, former Assistant State's Attorney
- Paul Vallas, former CEO of Chicago Public Schools
The following candidates were also listed on the ballot in the 2019 mayoral election:
- Bob Fioretti, former 2nd Ward Ald.
- La Shawn Ford, Illinois State Representative
- John Kozlar, former aldermanic candidate
- Garry McCarthy, former Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department
- Neal Sales-Griffin, businessman
Below are the top three vote-getters in each of Chicago's 50 wards in the first round of the 2019 Chicago mayoral election. Candidates who received 10 percent of the vote or more in a particular ward are also listed.
Results can be found of the Chicago Board of Elections website.
1st Ward (West Town, Noble Square):
- Lori Lightfoot: 3,198 votes, 25.73 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 2,020 votes, 16.25 percent
- Amara Enyia: 1,749 votes, 14.07 percent
- Bill Daley: 1,617 votes, 13.01 percent
- Susana Mendoza: 1,338 votes, 10.76 percent
2nd Ward (Near North Side, Old Town):
- Bill Daley: 3,871 votes, 28.27 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 3,088 votes, 22.55 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,630 votes, 11.9 percent
3rd Ward (Douglas, Bronzeville, Fuller Park):
- Toni Preckwinkle: 3,097 votes, 22.88 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 2,457 votes, 18.16 percent
- Willie Wilson: 2,221 votes, 16.41 percent
- Bill Daley: 1,808 votes, 13.36 percent
4th Ward (South Loop, Bronzeville, Kenwood):
- Toni Preckwinkle: 4,520 votes, 31.47 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 2,865 votes, 19.95 percent
- Willie Wilson: 1,867 votes, 13 percent
- Amara Enyia: 1,600 votes, 11.14 percent
5th Ward (Hyde Park, Jackson Park):
- Toni Preckwinkle: 4,599 votes, 34.43 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 2,804 votes, 20.99 percent
- Willie Wilson: 1,802 votes, 13.49 percent
- Amara Enyia: 1,514 votes, 11.33 percent
6th Ward (Greater Grand Crossing):
- Willie Wilson: 3,095 votes, 29.87 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 2,611 votes, 25.2 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,522 votes, 14.69 percent
7th Ward (South Shore, South Chicago, Calumet Heights)
- Willie Wilson: 2,748 votes, 26.62 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 2,505 votes, 24.26 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,492 votes, 14.45 percent
- Amara Enyia: 1,076 votes, 10.42 percent
8th Ward (Avalon Park):
- Toni Preckwinkle: 3,639 votes, 26.39 percent
- Willie Wilson: 3,504 votes, 25.41 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 2,035 votes, 14.76 percent
- Amara Enyia: 1,457 votes, 10.57 percent
9th Ward (Roseland, Altgeld Gardens):
- Willie Wilson: 3,510 votes, 30.36 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 2,638 votes, 22.82 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,641 votes, 14.19 percent
10th Ward (Hegewisch, South Deering, East Side):
- Gery Chico: 1,952 votes, 23.07 percent
- Susana Mendoza: 1,561 votes, 18.45 percent
- Bill Daley: 1,073 votes, 12.68 percent
11th Ward (Bridgeport, Greektown):
- Bill Daley: 3,808 votes, 36.1 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,210 votes, 11.47 percent
- Jerry Joyce: 998 votes, 9.46 percent
12th Ward (McKinley Park):
- Susana Mendoza: 1,450 votes, 24.55 percent
- Bill Daley: 983 votes, 16.64 percent
- Gery Chico: 887 votes, 15.02 percent
13th Ward (Clearing, West Lawn):
- Jerry Joyce: 2,634 votes, 20.97 percent
- Susana Mendoza: 2,481 votes, 19.75 percent
- Bill Daley: 2,078 votes, 16.54 percent
- Gery Chico: 1,866 votes, 14.86 percent
14th Ward (Archer Heights, Gage Park):
- Susana Mendoza: 1,799 votes, 24.71 percent
- Gery Chico: 1,271 votes, 17.46 percent
- Bill Daley: 1,148 votes, 15.77 percent
- Jerry Joyce: 1,007 votes, 13.83 percent
15th Ward (Back of the Yards, West Englewood):
- Susana Mendoza: 1,122 votes, 21.89 percent
- Willie Wilson: 773 votes, 15.08 percent
- Gery Chico: 746 votes, 14.56 percent
- Bill Daley: 589 votes, 11.49 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 570 votes, 11.12 percent
16th Ward (Chicago Lawn):
- Willie Wilson: 1,794 votes, 31.62 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,098 votes, 19.35 percent
- Bill Daley: 583 votes, 10.27 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 573 votes, 10.1 percent
17th Ward (Marquette Park):
- Willie Wilson: 2,656 votes, 32.94 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,757 votes, 21.79 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 946 votes, 11.73 percent
18th Ward (Ashburn):
- Willie Wilson: 2,466 votes, 20.32 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 2,227 votes, 18.35 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,559 votes, 12.85 percent
- Bill Daley: 1,324 votes, 10.91 percent
19th Ward (Beverly, Mount Greenwood, Morgan Park):
- Jerry Joyce: 9,296 votes, 43.55 percent
- Bill Daley: 2,180 votes, 10.21 percent
- Paul Vallas: 2,023 votes, 9.48 percent
20th Ward (Englewood, Woodlawn):
- Willie Wilson: 2,247 votes, 29.29 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,780 votes, 23.2 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,122 votes, 14.63 percent
- Amara Enyia: 836 votes, 10.9 percent
21st Ward (Auburn Gresham, Brainerd):
- Willie Wilson: 3,841 votes, 30.48 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 3,049 votes, 24.19 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,713 votes, 13.59 percent
22nd Ward (Little Village):
- Susana Mendoza: 1,292 votes, 26.1 percent
- Gery Chico: 683 votes, 13.8 percent
- Bill Daley: 634 votes, 12.81 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 583 votes, 11.78 percent
23rd Ward (Garfield Ridge, West Elsdon):
- Jerry Joyce: 2,031 votes, 22.27 percent
- Susana Mendoza: 1,574 votes, 17.26 percent
- Bill Daley: 1,489 votes, 16.33 percent
- Gery Chico: 1,303 votes, 14.29 percent
24th Ward (North Lawndale):
- Willie Wilson: 2,316 votes, 35.61 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,378 votes, 21.19 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 739 votes, 11.36 percent
25th Ward (Pilsen, Heart of Chicago):
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,613 votes, 16.39 percent
- Susana Mendoza: 1,436 votes, 14.59 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,376 votes, 13.98 percent
- Bill Daley: 1,353 votes, 13.75 percent
- Amara Enyia: 1,223 votes, 12.43 percent
- Gery Chico: 1,026 votes, 10.43 percent
26th Ward (Humboldt Park):
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,594 votes, 17.91 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,551 votes, 17.42 percent
- Susana Mendoza: 1,275 votes, 14.32 percent
- Bill Daley: 1,128 votes, 12.67 percent
- Amara Enyia: 1,098 votes, 12.33 percent
27th Ward (River West, Fulton Market, West Loop):
- Toni Preckwinkle: 2,012 votes, 19.13 percent
- Willie Wilson: 1,905 votes, 18.11 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,772 votes, 16.85 percent
- Bill Daley: 1,545 votes, 14.69 percent
28th Ward (East Garfield Park, West Garfield Park, Tri-Taylor):
- Willie Wilson: 2,449 votes, 29.18 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,463 votes, 17.43 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,231 votes, 14.67 percent
29th Ward (Austin, Galewood):
- Willie Wilson: 2,564 votes, 23.57 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,911 votes, 17.57 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,447 votes, 13.3 percent
- Bill Daley: 1,253 votes, 11.52 percent
30th Ward (Belmont Cragin, Kilbourn Park):
- Susana Mendoza: 1,545 votes, 20.57 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,154 votes, 15.37 percent
- Bill Daley: 1,064 votes, 14.17 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 885 votes, 11.78 percent
31st Ward (Belmont Cragin, Belmont Gardens):
- Susana Mendoza: 1,482 votes, 22.78 percent
- Bill Daley: 1,033 votes, 15.88 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 820 votes, 12.61 percent
- Gery Chico: 725 votes, 11.15 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 708 votes, 10.88 percent
32nd Ward (Bucktown, West Lakeview):
- Lori Lightfoot: 3,947 votes, 29.43 percent
- Bill Daley: 2,449 votes, 18.26 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,822 votes, 13.59 percent
- Amara Enyia: 1,398 votes, 10.43 percent
33rd Ward (Avondale, Irving Park):
- Lori Lightfoot: 2,768 votes, 25.13 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,774 votes, 16.1 percent
- Susana Mendoza: 1,463 votes, 13.28 percent
- Bill Daley: 1,407 votes, 12.77 percent
- Amara Enyia: 1,215 votes, 11.03 percent
34th Ward (West Pullman, Roseland, Morgan Park):
- Willie Wilson: 3,587 votes, 30.34 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 2,716 votes, 22.97 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,623 votes, 13.73 percent
35th Ward (Logan Square, Avondale, Hermosa):
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,788 votes, 22.31 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,461 votes, 18.23 percent
- Susana Mendoza: 1,142 votes, 14.25 percent
- Amara Enyia: 1,069 votes, 13.34 percent
- Bill Daley: 881 votes, 10.99 percent
36th Ward (Belmont Cragin, Montclare):
- Susana Mendoza: 1,283 votes, 22.02 percent
- Bill Daley: 947 votes, 16.25 percent
- Gery Chico: 672 votes, 11.53 percent
37th Ward (Austin, Humboldt Park):
- Willie Wilson: 2,535 votes, 32.68 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,416 votes, 18.25 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 843 votes, 10.87 percent
38th Ward (Dunning, O'Hare, Portage Park):
- Bill Daley: 1,901 votes, 17.27 percent
- Jerry Joyce: 1,576 votes, 14.32 percent
- Susana Mendoza: 1,510 votes, 13.72 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,225 votes, 11.13 percent
- Paul Vallas: 1,175 votes, 10.68 percent
- Gery Chico: 1,151 votes, 10.46 percent
39th Ward (North Park, Forest Glen):
- Bill Daley: 2,548 votes, 19.03 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 2,387 votes, 17.83 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,527 votes, 11.4 percent
- Paul Vallas: 1,476 votes, 11.02 percent
40th Ward (Lincoln Square, West Ridge):
- Lori Lightfoot: 4,027 votes, 29.88 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 2,274 votes, 16.88 percent
- Bill Daley: 1,626 votes, 12.07 percent
41st Ward (O'Hare, Edison Park, Norwood Park):
- Jerry Joyce: 3,653 votes, 20.38 percent
- Bill Daley: 3,393 votes, 18.93 percent
- Paul Vallas: 2,747 votes, 15.33 percent
42nd Ward (Loop, Near North Side):
- Bill Daley: 4,412 votes, 32.23 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 2,868 votes, 20.95 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,502 votes, 10.97 percent
43rd Ward (Lincoln Park):
- Bill Daley: 4,489 votes, 31.02 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 3,365 votes, 23.25 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,659 votes, 11.46 percent
44th Ward (Lakeview):
- Lori Lightfoot: 4,453 votes, 29.01 percent
- Bill Daley: 3,187 votes, 20.76 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 2,132 votes, 13.89 percent
45th Ward (Jefferson Park, Portage Park):
- Bill Daley: 2,402 votes, 16.05 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 2,313 votes, 15.46 percent
- Jerry Joyce: 1,870 votes, 12.5 percent
- Susana Mendoza: 1,624 votes, 10.85 percent
- Paul Vallas: 1,529 votes, 10.22 percent
46th Ward (Uptown, Lakeview):
- Lori Lightfoot: 4,163 votes, 29.46 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 2,426 votes, 17.17 percent
- Bill Daley: 2,039 votes, 14.43 percent
- Amara Enyia: 1,503 votes, 10.64 percent
47th Ward (North Center, Lincoln Square):
- Lori Lightfoot: 6,216 votes, 31.68 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 3,159 votes, 16.1 percent
- Bill Daley: 2,865 votes, 14.6 percent
- Amara Enyia: 1,991 votes, 10.15 percent
48th Ward (Edgewater):
- Lori Lightfoot: 5,056 votes, 32.89 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 3,046 votes, 19.81 percent
- Bill Daley: 1,886 votes, 12.27 percent
49th Ward (Rogers Park):
- Lori Lightfoot: 3,328 votes, 26.79 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 2,918 votes, 23.49 percent
- Amara Enyia: 1,756 votes, 14.13 percent
50th Ward (West Ridge):
- Bill Daley: 2,087 votes, 22.72 percent
- Lori Lightfoot: 1,610 votes, 17.53 percent
- Toni Preckwinkle: 1,293 votes, 14.08 percent