How Did Your Ward Vote in the First Round of the 2019 Chicago Mayoral Election?

With the 2023 Chicago mayoral election just days away, voters preparing to make a decision on who to vote for may also be curious about how candidates performed in their neighborhood four years ago.

While many of the candidates are different this time around, Lori Lightfoot, Willie Wilson and Paul Vallas will all have results from 2019 to compare this year's endeavor to, with the latter two candidates hoping to improve upon their previous performances and advance to a runoff election.

In addition to Wilson, Vallas and Lightfoot, six other candidates will appear on the mayoral ballot in 2023.

Below is the order in which this year's candidates will appear on the ballot

Ja'Mal Green, community activist

Sophia King, 4th Ward Ald.

Kam Buckner, Illinois State Rep.

Willie Wilson, businessman

Brandon Johnson, Cook County Commissioner

Paul Vallas, former CPS CEO

Lori Lightfoot, Mayor

Roderick Sawyer, 6th Ward Ald.

Jesús “Chuy” García, Congressman

Though the results offer insight into the trends of Chicago's different neighborhoods, this year's results will show noticeable differences, thanks to a new ward map and five fewer candidates listed on the ballot.

The following candidates placed at least third or better in at least one ward in the first round of the 2019 mayoral election:

Lori Lightfoot, former President of Chicago Police Board

Toni Preckwinkle, President of Cook County Board of Commissioners

Gery Chico, former Chair of Illinois State Board of Education

Bill Daley, former White House Chief of Staff, Secretary of Commerce

Amara Enyia, director of Austin Chamber of Commerce

Susana Mendoza, Comptroller of Illinois

Willie Wilson, businessman, owner of Omar Medical Supplies

Jerry Joyce, former Assistant State's Attorney

Paul Vallas, former CEO of Chicago Public Schools

The following candidates were also listed on the ballot in the 2019 mayoral election:

Bob Fioretti, former 2nd Ward Ald.

La Shawn Ford, Illinois State Representative

John Kozlar, former aldermanic candidate

Garry McCarthy, former Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department

Neal Sales-Griffin, businessman

Below are the top three vote-getters in each of Chicago's 50 wards in the first round of the 2019 Chicago mayoral election. Candidates who received 10 percent of the vote or more in a particular ward are also listed.

Results can be found of the Chicago Board of Elections website.

1st Ward (West Town, Noble Square):

Lori Lightfoot: 3,198 votes, 25.73 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 2,020 votes, 16.25 percent

Amara Enyia: 1,749 votes, 14.07 percent

Bill Daley: 1,617 votes, 13.01 percent

Susana Mendoza: 1,338 votes, 10.76 percent

2nd Ward (Near North Side, Old Town):

Bill Daley: 3,871 votes, 28.27 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 3,088 votes, 22.55 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,630 votes, 11.9 percent

3rd Ward (Douglas, Bronzeville, Fuller Park):

Toni Preckwinkle: 3,097 votes, 22.88 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 2,457 votes, 18.16 percent

Willie Wilson: 2,221 votes, 16.41 percent

Bill Daley: 1,808 votes, 13.36 percent

4th Ward (South Loop, Bronzeville, Kenwood):

Toni Preckwinkle: 4,520 votes, 31.47 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 2,865 votes, 19.95 percent

Willie Wilson: 1,867 votes, 13 percent

Amara Enyia: 1,600 votes, 11.14 percent

5th Ward (Hyde Park, Jackson Park):

Toni Preckwinkle: 4,599 votes, 34.43 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 2,804 votes, 20.99 percent

Willie Wilson: 1,802 votes, 13.49 percent

Amara Enyia: 1,514 votes, 11.33 percent

6th Ward (Greater Grand Crossing):

Willie Wilson: 3,095 votes, 29.87 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 2,611 votes, 25.2 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 1,522 votes, 14.69 percent

7th Ward (South Shore, South Chicago, Calumet Heights)

Willie Wilson: 2,748 votes, 26.62 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 2,505 votes, 24.26 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 1,492 votes, 14.45 percent

Amara Enyia: 1,076 votes, 10.42 percent

8th Ward (Avalon Park):

Toni Preckwinkle: 3,639 votes, 26.39 percent

Willie Wilson: 3,504 votes, 25.41 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 2,035 votes, 14.76 percent

Amara Enyia: 1,457 votes, 10.57 percent

9th Ward (Roseland, Altgeld Gardens):

Willie Wilson: 3,510 votes, 30.36 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 2,638 votes, 22.82 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 1,641 votes, 14.19 percent

10th Ward (Hegewisch, South Deering, East Side):

Gery Chico: 1,952 votes, 23.07 percent

Susana Mendoza: 1,561 votes, 18.45 percent

Bill Daley: 1,073 votes, 12.68 percent

11th Ward (Bridgeport, Greektown):

Bill Daley: 3,808 votes, 36.1 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 1,210 votes, 11.47 percent

Jerry Joyce: 998 votes, 9.46 percent

12th Ward (McKinley Park):

Susana Mendoza: 1,450 votes, 24.55 percent

Bill Daley: 983 votes, 16.64 percent

Gery Chico: 887 votes, 15.02 percent

13th Ward (Clearing, West Lawn):

Jerry Joyce: 2,634 votes, 20.97 percent

Susana Mendoza: 2,481 votes, 19.75 percent

Bill Daley: 2,078 votes, 16.54 percent

Gery Chico: 1,866 votes, 14.86 percent

14th Ward (Archer Heights, Gage Park):

Susana Mendoza: 1,799 votes, 24.71 percent

Gery Chico: 1,271 votes, 17.46 percent

Bill Daley: 1,148 votes, 15.77 percent

Jerry Joyce: 1,007 votes, 13.83 percent

15th Ward (Back of the Yards, West Englewood):

Susana Mendoza: 1,122 votes, 21.89 percent

Willie Wilson: 773 votes, 15.08 percent

Gery Chico: 746 votes, 14.56 percent

Bill Daley: 589 votes, 11.49 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 570 votes, 11.12 percent

16th Ward (Chicago Lawn):

Willie Wilson: 1,794 votes, 31.62 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,098 votes, 19.35 percent

Bill Daley: 583 votes, 10.27 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 573 votes, 10.1 percent

17th Ward (Marquette Park):

Willie Wilson: 2,656 votes, 32.94 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,757 votes, 21.79 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 946 votes, 11.73 percent

18th Ward (Ashburn):

Willie Wilson: 2,466 votes, 20.32 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 2,227 votes, 18.35 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 1,559 votes, 12.85 percent

Bill Daley: 1,324 votes, 10.91 percent

19th Ward (Beverly, Mount Greenwood, Morgan Park):

Jerry Joyce: 9,296 votes, 43.55 percent

Bill Daley: 2,180 votes, 10.21 percent

Paul Vallas: 2,023 votes, 9.48 percent

20th Ward (Englewood, Woodlawn):

Willie Wilson: 2,247 votes, 29.29 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,780 votes, 23.2 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 1,122 votes, 14.63 percent

Amara Enyia: 836 votes, 10.9 percent

21st Ward (Auburn Gresham, Brainerd):

Willie Wilson: 3,841 votes, 30.48 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 3,049 votes, 24.19 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 1,713 votes, 13.59 percent

22nd Ward (Little Village):

Susana Mendoza: 1,292 votes, 26.1 percent

Gery Chico: 683 votes, 13.8 percent

Bill Daley: 634 votes, 12.81 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 583 votes, 11.78 percent

23rd Ward (Garfield Ridge, West Elsdon):

Jerry Joyce: 2,031 votes, 22.27 percent

Susana Mendoza: 1,574 votes, 17.26 percent

Bill Daley: 1,489 votes, 16.33 percent

Gery Chico: 1,303 votes, 14.29 percent

24th Ward (North Lawndale):

Willie Wilson: 2,316 votes, 35.61 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,378 votes, 21.19 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 739 votes, 11.36 percent

25th Ward (Pilsen, Heart of Chicago):

Lori Lightfoot: 1,613 votes, 16.39 percent

Susana Mendoza: 1,436 votes, 14.59 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,376 votes, 13.98 percent

Bill Daley: 1,353 votes, 13.75 percent

Amara Enyia: 1,223 votes, 12.43 percent

Gery Chico: 1,026 votes, 10.43 percent

26th Ward (Humboldt Park):

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,594 votes, 17.91 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 1,551 votes, 17.42 percent

Susana Mendoza: 1,275 votes, 14.32 percent

Bill Daley: 1,128 votes, 12.67 percent

Amara Enyia: 1,098 votes, 12.33 percent

27th Ward (River West, Fulton Market, West Loop):

Toni Preckwinkle: 2,012 votes, 19.13 percent

Willie Wilson: 1,905 votes, 18.11 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 1,772 votes, 16.85 percent

Bill Daley: 1,545 votes, 14.69 percent

28th Ward (East Garfield Park, West Garfield Park, Tri-Taylor):

Willie Wilson: 2,449 votes, 29.18 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,463 votes, 17.43 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 1,231 votes, 14.67 percent

29th Ward (Austin, Galewood):

Willie Wilson: 2,564 votes, 23.57 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,911 votes, 17.57 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 1,447 votes, 13.3 percent

Bill Daley: 1,253 votes, 11.52 percent

30th Ward (Belmont Cragin, Kilbourn Park):

Susana Mendoza: 1,545 votes, 20.57 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 1,154 votes, 15.37 percent

Bill Daley: 1,064 votes, 14.17 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 885 votes, 11.78 percent

31st Ward (Belmont Cragin, Belmont Gardens):

Susana Mendoza: 1,482 votes, 22.78 percent

Bill Daley: 1,033 votes, 15.88 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 820 votes, 12.61 percent

Gery Chico: 725 votes, 11.15 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 708 votes, 10.88 percent

32nd Ward (Bucktown, West Lakeview):

Lori Lightfoot: 3,947 votes, 29.43 percent

Bill Daley: 2,449 votes, 18.26 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,822 votes, 13.59 percent

Amara Enyia: 1,398 votes, 10.43 percent

33rd Ward (Avondale, Irving Park):

Lori Lightfoot: 2,768 votes, 25.13 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,774 votes, 16.1 percent

Susana Mendoza: 1,463 votes, 13.28 percent

Bill Daley: 1,407 votes, 12.77 percent

Amara Enyia: 1,215 votes, 11.03 percent

34th Ward (West Pullman, Roseland, Morgan Park):

Willie Wilson: 3,587 votes, 30.34 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 2,716 votes, 22.97 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 1,623 votes, 13.73 percent

35th Ward (Logan Square, Avondale, Hermosa):

Lori Lightfoot: 1,788 votes, 22.31 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,461 votes, 18.23 percent

Susana Mendoza: 1,142 votes, 14.25 percent

Amara Enyia: 1,069 votes, 13.34 percent

Bill Daley: 881 votes, 10.99 percent

36th Ward (Belmont Cragin, Montclare):

Susana Mendoza: 1,283 votes, 22.02 percent

Bill Daley: 947 votes, 16.25 percent

Gery Chico: 672 votes, 11.53 percent

37th Ward (Austin, Humboldt Park):

Willie Wilson: 2,535 votes, 32.68 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,416 votes, 18.25 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 843 votes, 10.87 percent

38th Ward (Dunning, O'Hare, Portage Park):

Bill Daley: 1,901 votes, 17.27 percent

Jerry Joyce: 1,576 votes, 14.32 percent

Susana Mendoza: 1,510 votes, 13.72 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 1,225 votes, 11.13 percent

Paul Vallas: 1,175 votes, 10.68 percent

Gery Chico: 1,151 votes, 10.46 percent

39th Ward (North Park, Forest Glen):

Bill Daley: 2,548 votes, 19.03 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 2,387 votes, 17.83 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,527 votes, 11.4 percent

Paul Vallas: 1,476 votes, 11.02 percent

40th Ward (Lincoln Square, West Ridge):

Lori Lightfoot: 4,027 votes, 29.88 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 2,274 votes, 16.88 percent

Bill Daley: 1,626 votes, 12.07 percent

41st Ward (O'Hare, Edison Park, Norwood Park):

Jerry Joyce: 3,653 votes, 20.38 percent

Bill Daley: 3,393 votes, 18.93 percent

Paul Vallas: 2,747 votes, 15.33 percent

42nd Ward (Loop, Near North Side):

Bill Daley: 4,412 votes, 32.23 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 2,868 votes, 20.95 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,502 votes, 10.97 percent

43rd Ward (Lincoln Park):

Bill Daley: 4,489 votes, 31.02 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 3,365 votes, 23.25 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 1,659 votes, 11.46 percent

44th Ward (Lakeview):

Lori Lightfoot: 4,453 votes, 29.01 percent

Bill Daley: 3,187 votes, 20.76 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 2,132 votes, 13.89 percent

45th Ward (Jefferson Park, Portage Park):

Bill Daley: 2,402 votes, 16.05 percent

Lori Lightfoot: 2,313 votes, 15.46 percent

Jerry Joyce: 1,870 votes, 12.5 percent

Susana Mendoza: 1,624 votes, 10.85 percent

Paul Vallas: 1,529 votes, 10.22 percent

46th Ward (Uptown, Lakeview):

Lori Lightfoot: 4,163 votes, 29.46 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 2,426 votes, 17.17 percent

Bill Daley: 2,039 votes, 14.43 percent

Amara Enyia: 1,503 votes, 10.64 percent

47th Ward (North Center, Lincoln Square):

Lori Lightfoot: 6,216 votes, 31.68 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 3,159 votes, 16.1 percent

Bill Daley: 2,865 votes, 14.6 percent

Amara Enyia: 1,991 votes, 10.15 percent

48th Ward (Edgewater):

Lori Lightfoot: 5,056 votes, 32.89 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 3,046 votes, 19.81 percent

Bill Daley: 1,886 votes, 12.27 percent

49th Ward (Rogers Park):

Lori Lightfoot: 3,328 votes, 26.79 percent

Toni Preckwinkle: 2,918 votes, 23.49 percent

Amara Enyia: 1,756 votes, 14.13 percent

50th Ward (West Ridge):