How Cubs Prospect Brennen Davis Might Yet Make MLB Debut in 2022

Top prospect Brennen Davis back on track for '22 debut? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Triple-A outfielder Brennen Davis, the Cubs’ top-ranked prospect, is back on the practice field in Arizona after recovering from back surgery, and farm director Jared Banner anticipates a return to games “within the next two to three weeks.”

That also appears to put the team’s 2018 second-round draft pick back on track for a possible 2022 major league debut.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Davis, who has only 190 professional games because of injuries and the 2020 pandemic shutdown, has played only 38 of those at the Triple-A level (22 this year before the back injury).

And the Cubs certainly aren’t ready to start talking about when he might get to Wrigley Field before he gets back into a rookie-A level rehab game in Arizona.

RELATED: Cubs top prospect Brennen Davis undergoes back surgery

For now, they’re happy the original, post-surgery prognosis held — no structural damage and a return this season.

“We were hopeful the whole time he’d be back this year, and it looks like he should be,” Banner said.

If the “two to three weeks” timeline holds for playing in Arizona Complex League games, that might give Davis as much as six weeks worth of remaining Triple-A games in a minor-league that concludes Sept. 28 during the first year of the extended minor-league schedule, barring any setbacks.

Good health and performance could leave open the possibility of the big-league debut many anticipated for Baseball America’s 41st-ranked prospect this season — albeit, later than many thought.

Seven games, including four at home, remain on the Cubs’ schedule after Triple-A Iowa’s season ends.

Davis was just 15-for-77 (.195) with two homers and 10 walks before the persistent back issue eventually required surgery.

When asked whether Davis might be in line for more games in the Arizona Fall League after the season ends, Banner said, “Maybe. We’ll try to get him some more game action, for sure. Where that will be remains to be seen.”

Click here to subscribe to the Cubs Talk Podcast for free.