How Cubs' Franmil Reyes Already Endearing Himself to Fans

How Reyes already endearing himself to Cubs fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Franmil Reyes has been a Cub for about 24 hours, but he's already found a few ways to endear himself to the North Side faithful.

Reyes met the media Tuesday for the first time since the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians and name dropped a longtime fan favorite early in his interview.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I'm super excited about the opportunity," Reyes said. "My family, we are very thankful. This is a team that has a lot of history in my town back in the Dominican.

"Pedro Strop is from my town. I know it's a great organization."

Reyes went on to say Strop — a fan favorite and part of the 2016 championship team who spent eight seasons in Chicago — will soon visit Wrigley Field. The two are good friends.

RELATED: Cubs take swing at needed power boost with Reyes move

"It’s big that he's coming this week to watch a game, to support me like I supported him when he won the World Series," Reyes said.

Reyes' Cubs connections don't stop there. He played with reliever Anderson Espinoza in the Padres' farm system and takes some inspiration from the Cubs all-time home run leader.

"One of my favorite things about Sammy [Sosa] was the jump every time he hit a homer," Reyes said. "That's something with most of my homers that I do."

Reyes has real pop; he hit 30+ home runs in 2019 and 2021.

Perhaps Sosa's iconic move soon will be reborn at Clark and Addison.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.