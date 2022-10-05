How Cubs' David Ross plans to keep managing in October originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CINCINNATI — Just because the Cubs are done playing doesn’t mean David Ross is done managing.

The Cubs manager plans to watch a lot of playoff games this month (unless his kids’ games present scheduling conflicts) and glean what he can by using them essentially as simulation tools.

“I try to put myself in that situation, managing against the other managers, see how they manage, see what moves they make,” he said. “That’s how I watch it.”

Ross managed the Cubs to the NL Central title and expanded COVID-season playoffs in his first season as manager in 2020 but hasn’t been back since his veteran All-Stars were sold out from under him in the team’s latest teardown/tank/rebuild.

With an expanded field and three-game series added to the front end of the postseason, it doesn’t hurt to pay attention to how rivals navigate the month.

“I’m definitely not in a space where I’m rooting for anybody,” Ross said. “I’m looking at lineups, looking at how it plays out, listening to broadcasters’ thoughts. And also how guys may manage their bullpen, how they may play out the series. You can pick up little things you may not think about that these teams are probably talking about for weeks leading into the playoffs.

“So especially early on, with the new format, the three-game series early, see how that bullpen is used and what the off days look like built into that.”

Make no mistake: Ross doesn’t consider this a moot exercise. He’s

“I still want to be playing,” he said as the Cubs played their final game of a second straight losing season. “I look at it like we’re going to be better really soon, and let’s hurry up and get there. Because I’m ready to play into October. I’m jealous of the teams that are going on to play and having to watch that on TV, and I want to get back to that arena.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do.”

