How Cubs Could Repeat Embarrassing History With Willson Contreras

This is all anyone needs to know about how significant — and ugly — the Cubs’ team-building business practices have been under this ownership and front office group over the past decade:

In 2014, the big-revenue tankers from Chicago traded Jeff Samardzija, their best pitcher, to Oakland in the Addison Russell deal about 36 hours before his selection to the National League All-Star team was announced — a cross-league first in MLB All-Star history that required an ad hoc ruling that made Samardzija ineligible to participate.

And eight years later, it could happen for a second time in history — with the same team doing the same thing with their best hitter for the same reason.

What’s more, Willson Contreras laughed out loud when he was asked about that possibility during an otherwise quiet conversation the other morning in the clubhouse — and for a good reason.

“Man, I already thought about that, to be honest,” he said. “I already had that in mind. I was like, dang, what if I make it, if they do that and I was somewhere else. It was kind of [funny]. But to be honest, I’d rather go as a Cub than with a different jersey.”

This year’s All-Star game in Los Angeles is on the latest date in the season (July 19) for an All-Star game since 1981, when a two-month players’ strike pushed it to Aug. 9 -- which puts it exactly two weeks before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

“I can’t control that,” Contreras said of a possible Samardzija replay. “The only thing I can control is the way I play, the way I go about my business, the way I take care of my body, and that’s it.”

At least there’s precedent for what to expect if it happens. If, say, the Mets were to trade for him, Contreras would be allowed to participate for the NL, in his new uniform — as Cliff Lee was allowed to do in 2010 when he was traded within the same league from Seattle to Texas.

If it’s a team in the American League? Samardzija went to the game and was introduced with the NL stars, wearing a “National League” jersey and generic “All-Star Game” cap.

“We’ll see what happens,” Contreras said.

Meanwhile, his third All-Star selection — and third as the NL’s starter — seem all but assured with a 2022 start that puts him on pace for career highs in almost every offensive category (including a .916 OPS).

“If I make the All-Star Game I will be proud of myself because I didn’t let the distraction get into my head or get into my game,” he said. “That’s something that I’ve been working on since spring training, and so far I’m doing really good with it, with those distractions.”

He’s just having fun, he said, and enjoying the energy of rookies such as Chris Morel, even as he faces an arbitration hearing this week against a club that long ago abandoned extension efforts, followed at some point by the inevitable trade.

It would seem at least natural to view an All-Star selection as a message to the front office, of the player he is, the person he is, the value he has to any team trying to win.

But maybe that’s all part of the point when it comes to why a big-market team is in position to pull off another embarrassing piece of All-Star history with one of its best players.

“I think they already know,” Contreras said. “I think they already know who they’ve got in the clubhouse. They already know who they’ve got behind the plate. And there’s nothing that I can say that’s going to make them change their mindset.

“That’s all I can do. They already know who they’ve got.”

Number of the week

That would be 77. Because this week Cubs outfielder Clint Frazier is headed back to Yankee Stadium, where the origins of his very intentional, message-sending choice of a uniform number originated.

As the story goes, Frazier chatted informally with legendary Yankees broadcaster Suzyn Waldman years ago as a rookie and casually asked about whether the Yankees ever bring any of their retired numbers out of retirement. Specifically, he likes No. 7.

Waldman relayed the conversation on the air as a harmless, endearing story, she said, with no intent to denigrate or make fun of the kid.

Frazier disputes to this day the contents of that discussion. Waldman to this day stands by her story. And Frazier has worn No. 77 ever since.

“If they said I asked for it, I was going to wear two of them,” Frazier said without naming Waldman. “I wanted that person to know that I know that they said it, and they’re going to just get to look at the numbers now.”

Except that Frazier did ask for No. 7.

Well, he did when he got to the Cubs, he said.

Damn Yan Gomes.

Douche of the Week

Whose idea was it to mic up Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom during Sunday’s ESPN broadcast and then try to talk to him while balls were being hit around him during the third inning of a professional game? That’s this week’s DOW.

Don’t get the DOW staff wrong: The mic’d up thing is cool. But it should probably be limited to spring training, All-Star games (however cringeworthy), dudes in the dugout and the occasional first baseman with a chatty personality.

Wisdom’s got a job to do, and they call that position the hot corner for a reason. Besides, he said the reception was cutting out; it was loud and hard to hear at Wrigley Field anyway (pitchers were seen struggling to hear the PitchCom signals), and then the earpiece flew out of his ear when he went after a ball hit by him.

It made for bad conversation, very bad audio and worse optics.

Previous winners: Josh Donaldson (May 23), Marquee Sports Network (May 30).

Homegrown hope

Voting for the All-Star game begins Tuesday, and while Contreras looks like a prohibitive favorite, the Cubs might be hard-pressed to earn more than that mandatory single selection.

If Contreras had a vote? It would go to one of his young pitchers.

“If Keegan keeps going, doing what he’s doing, he’ll probably be there,” Contreras said of swingman Keegan Thompson (6-0, 1.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP), who is getting a June run in the rotation. “This guy’s been unbelievable. This is a guy that’s been lifting the bullpen — and the starters — since the season started. Whenever we needed a starter, he was there. Whenever we needed a long relief [effort], he was there.”

The significance of a Thompson selection would be hard to overstate for a front office that has had a miserable time trying to develop homegrown pitching over the past decade.

The last homegrown Cubs pitcher to earn a selection: Samardzija, a holdover from the previous regime. The last time a homegrown Cubs pitcher actually appeared at the game as a Cub: 2008 when Carlos Zambrano, Kerry Wood and Carlos Marmol were all there.

No pressure, Keegan.

Take the poll

Despite playing well during their just-concluded gauntlet of 11 games in nine days against the White Sox, Brewers and Cardinals, the Cubs still lost six of those games, are nine games under .500 just past the one-third mark in the season and have a winning record against only one team this season (2-1 vs. Padres).

In fact, they’ve played the two other losing teams — the biggest tankers — in their division remarkably even in 13 games (6-7).

Which raises the burning question:

Who finishes with the worst record after the Central tankers sell off at the deadline (records through Sunday): — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) June 6, 2022

Hey, whaddaya mean by that?

Cubs second-year reliever Scott Effross has emerged as manager David Ross’ most trusted setup man and what Joe Maddon likes to call a middle-inning closer.

The sidearm righty has a 2.84 ERA in a major-league-leading 26 appearances with a 31-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio — including pitching five of the Cubs’ nine-games-in-seven-days homestand.

Ross has raved about the kid all season, essentially saying every manager needs one of these guys in his bullpen.

He’s right.

Even the Yankees could use an Effboone, the Rockies an Effbuddy, the Angels an Effjoe.

GDubGrub

Making the trip to New York for the Cubs’ rare series at Yankee Stadium? Don’t miss a chance to sample an authentic New York slice from every veteran visitor’s favorite New York pizza joint and one of the city’s best-kept secrets: Sbarro’s. It’s just a block from Penn Station on West 33rd Street and 7th Ave.

Which means as soon as my train stops, you know where I’m headed: Gonna go get me a New York slice.

