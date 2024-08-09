How climate policy could affect the 2024 presidential election

Most polls show climate change is not the top issue driving voters to the polls, but young climate activists in Chicago believe it could be a deciding factor this year in what's predicted to be an extremely tight race.

"Regardless of party, youth are going to be voting for those that have the strongest climate policies, those that are going to prioritize environmental protection and be willing to make the sacrifices that come with protecting the environment," said Natasha Bhatia, the co-director of Fridays for Future Chicago.

Bhatia is 18, and will vote for the very first time this November. She believes her generation, the all-important youth vote, could tip the scales.

"I would say climate is definitely one of the most important issues," Bhatia said.

Fellow activist Avi Horwitz agreed.

"Climate is something we all feel hanging over our heads," Horwitz said.

Like Bhatia, Horwitz said climate should be at the forefront of political conversation. He said it intersects with the issues many voters consider "motivating factors," like the economy, abortion and immigration.

"Climate is all encompassing," said Horwitz, the chapter coordinator for Sunrise Movement Chicago, a youth-led climate justice organization.

"When people talk about the economy, they are talking about climate change, because really addressing climate change is building an economy that works for all of us," Horwitz said.

Republicans and Democrats remain divided on the importance of climate change, illustrated by the stark differences between the leading candidates on climate policy.

Horwitz points to Vice President Kamala Harris' record as California Attorney General prosecuting big oil companies, as well as her role in the Biden Administration's passing of the Inflation Reduction Act, seen as the most comprehensive climate legislation in US history.

However, he's wary about some of her recent comments.

"She’s flip-flopped on some of the things she ran on in the Democratic primary in 2020," Horwitz said.

"She was one of the original co-sponsors of the Green New Deal resolution but has since walked back her support for the climate policies that we need. As well as a reversal from when she was running to ban fracking on public lands."

During his presidency, Donald Trump rolled back environmental regulations, including emission and pollution rules for coal-fired power plants, arguing the rules were stifling job creation. He also approved major oil pipelines and pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord, a decision he doubled down on during the June 27 debate with President Joe Biden.

"The Paris Accord was going to cost us a trillion dollars, and China nothing, and Russia nothing, and India nothing. It was a rip-off of the United States, and I ended it because I didn't want to waste that money because they treated us horribly," Trump told CNN moderators at the debate.

However, in the wake of extreme weather, experts say environmental issues are likely to become more important to voters, as the impacts of climate change become tangible.

"Extreme heat, for example, hurricanes, or other natural disasters. We see food prices going up because of disruption in terms of food production during climate events," Northwestern University Professor Erik Nisbet said.

"People won't vote necessary on climate itself, but if you talk about how climate is going to impact economy for the worst, it’s going to impact other types of issues they care about, then it becomes an overarching issue that might motivate voters," Nisbet said.

Nisbet, a a professor of policy analysis and communication, anticipates Harris to use climate to her advantage during the election season.

University of Chicago Professor Raymond Lodato expects climate will be used to drive voter turnout among young voters.

"This is a way for Democrats to get voters to the polls by making a strong statement on climate change," Lodato said.

Lodato said where Biden was losing a segment of traditional Democratic voters, Harris is gaining them back.

"One reason Kamala Harris has gained in the polls on Trump, where it's basically a 50/50 election now, is because she has gained support among especially younger voters that Biden had lost, that Biden relied upon in 2020," Lodato said.

Bhatia said an election many young people had once considered a "hopeless situation" has now been reinvigorated.

"Having Kamala Harris on the ticket is a big motivator and big push for youth to come out and vote," Bhatia said.