How climate change factors into Ice Castles hiatus in Lake Geneva

A beloved winter attraction in Lake Geneva is taking at least a year off, due to several unseasonably warm winters.

"Ultimately, [we] decided sometimes the best way forward is to take a pause for the long-term strategy of success," Kyle Standifird, the CEO of Ice Castles said.

Known as Winter Realms, the Ice Castles winter attraction said "record-breaking warm weather experienced in the area over the last few years" has posed challenges that prevent them from "delivering the magical experience that guests have come to love."

Last winter, the attraction was forced to close early due to warm temperatures. The prior year, the event had only a three-day season.

"It was a long and difficult decision that we had to make," Standifird said.

Warming winters are a trend Illinois' state climatologist, Trent Ford, expects will continue in the Midwest.

"Winter has warmed at the fastest rate of all seasons over the last 150 years or so," Ford said. "The average winter temperature in the City of Chicago, as well as the outskirts and rural areas, over the last 25 years is about three to four degrees higher than the average winter temperature between the 1960s-80s."

Above average temperatures can be detrimental to winter recreation that relies on cold and snow.

"Unfortunately, when we look at projections from climate models, the projected changes in temperature are most consistent and largest in the wintertime over the next few decades," Ford said. "Certainly from an economic standpoint, those individual extreme years are really the problem. Those are being driven by that long term trend."

For the last five of six years, Ice Castles have operated at the Geneva National Resort. Despite the loss of the popular attraction, the resort still plans to host other winter traditions.

"Although we are disappointed, we have so many other things to lean into," Emma Price, Director of Marketing for Destination Geneva National said.

"We hope to have chilly enough weather to have our ice rink going. We obviously will pull out those snow shoes and get our adventure center up and running. The snow globe dining will happen regardless of the outdoor weather," Price said,

The city is also still planning to host the world's largest glass Christmas tree at Yerkes Observatory and Winter Fest in February.

Standifird is also not ruling out a return to Lake Geneva in the future.

"We don’t want to reveal all of our secrets, but we’re testing some things this year at other locations," Standifird said.