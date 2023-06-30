How Chicago area's smoky air could be harming your pet

The Canadian wildfires this week left Chicago with some of the world’s worst air quality, and pets are not immune.

According to PAWS Chicago, there are a few symptoms to look for when checking your pet’s health as smoke from the wildfires continues to impact Illinois air quality.

PAWS Chicago noted that the following may be signs of air quality-affected health:

Lethargy or lack of energy

Greatly reduced appetite

Coughing or wheezing

Vomiting or diarrhea

Increased panting or inability to stop panting after regular activity

Poor air quality, in some cases, can also lead to pneumonia in pets, according to PAWS Chicago Chief Operating Officer Kristina Rosinia.

“Particularly in smaller dogs and cats, any negative change in air quality can have adverse effects,” said Rosinia. “It’s important to keep an eye on your pet, ensure they are getting enough water, are eating well, and moving around normally.”

In the meantime, pet owners can protect their dogs and cats by keeping them indoors as much as possible during periods of unhealthy air quality and limiting outdoor exposure to bathroom breaks. Keeping windows shut and using fans to circulate air can also help protect pets during the air quality watches and warnings.

Rosinia also noted that a sick pet might require antibiotics, anti-nausea medications, appetite stimulants or other treatments. PAWS Chicago recommends that you contact your veterinarian if your pet is exhibiting any of the above symptoms.