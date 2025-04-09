How can you get one of the viral new Trader Joe's tote bags? It depends on your store

One of the hottest accessories of the year may already be on the shelf at your local Trader Joe's grocery store, but you're going to want to act fast.

The brand's popular mini tote bags that sold out quickly, went viral-- and subsequently resold places like eBay for hundreds of dollars -- are set to return to Trader Joe's stores nationwide this week, according to a spokesperson.

But they may not be available in your neighborhood just yet. According to the spokesperson, the exact date they will be available in each Trader Joe’s will vary. Customers are encouraged to ask Crew Members at their local store about availability, the spokesperson said.

The canvas bags, which are mini version of Trader Joe's larger ones, are priced at $2.99 each and come in pastel shades of blue, pink, purple and green for 2025. The 2024 release saw bags with four "vibrant" colors: red, yellow, navy and forest green.

Wednesday morning, NBC 5 photographer George Mycyck found the bags at a Trader Joe's location in suburban Evanston.

The bags first gained notoriety last year, thanks in part to TikTok. Once the limited-edition bags sold out, resales popped up on eBay, with one listing going for more than $900, NBC News reported.

The 2025 bags have already started started to pop-up from resellers, with a four-pack of bags going for as much as $250 or higher.

According to Trader Joe's website, the heavy-duty canvas bags are a blend of cotton and polyester. They are 13 inches long, by 11 inches tall, by six inches wide.

"The size is ideal for smaller shopping trips, to pick up those few items you forgot the first time around," the grocery store's website said.

Trader Joe's has 22 locations in Illinois, across the city and multiple suburbs.