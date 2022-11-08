How Bulls' Handling DeMar DeRozan Doubles Prepares for Playoffs

How Bulls handling DeRozan doubles prepares for playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

From the top of the executive tree to the bottom of the depth chart, the Chicago Bulls have established playoff expectations after a winning season and first round exit in 2021-22.

So, while every regular season games matters to a team that has straddled the .500 line for the first 12 games of 2022-23, there is also a long view to be taken with this group.

That's why a 1-1 record in Sunday and Monday's — early November — back-to-back split with the Raptors is less important than the process it took to get there. Particularly as it relates to how the team handled Toronto's aggressive defensive coverage of DeMar DeRozan.

"You can't just rely on him to get 46 (points) like he did in Boston. That may happen on given nights because he's that good. But that's not sustainable every single night," Billy Donovan said after Monday's 111-97 win, in which DeRozan scored nine points on 2-for-6 shooting. "We need an entire team."

The Bulls had an entire team on Monday, when they had six players score in double figures and eight hand out multiple assists. Even though DeRozan — facing traps on every touch from a long and athletic Raptors squad instructed to limit him at all costs — set a single-game low for field goal attempts as a Bull in his second consecutive game, he led the way in the latter department with seven dimes. And, by his mere gravity, he freed up countless more open looks.

"Tonight was all about his greatness as a player," Donovan said of DeRozan. "Because it was a total give himself up for the benefit of the team."

DeRozan did that on Monday as well, scoring 20 points on nine shot attempts and dumping out of doubles whenever required. But the Bulls balked too often when it came to make the type of quick, attacking decisions — whether driving or passing — to beat Toronto's frenzied rotations.

As a collective, they were sharper in that department on Monday, even if their 22 turnovers were five more than Sunday's total of 17.

"The more you move and pass the basketball, the more opportunity there is for turnovers," said the Bulls' head coach. "Last year, we didn't move the ball nearly as much as the season went along, and we didn't have as many turnovers. Now, we've gotta do a better job of taking care of the basketball."

Therein lies a dynamic Donovan has repeatedly addressed dating back to training camp. While DeRozan's heroics down the stretch of last season were thrilling, the Bulls' reliance on his isolation shotmaking — and stagnancy around it — proved unsustainable. That was especially true in the postseason, when the then-defending champion Milwaukee Bucks threw waves of bodies in DeRozan's path to cut the head off the Bulls' offensive snake and a battered supporting cast wilted.

The differences this year, the Bulls hope?

One: An eventually 100 percent healthy Zach LaVine, who posted his first 30-point game on efficient splits (11-for-20 shooting, 4-for-8 from 3-point range) after sitting Sunday for knee management. An instant, All-Star caliber solution to the issue of opponents loading up on DeRozan.

"It led to a lot of good opportunities for Zach," Donovan said of the DeRozan traps. "Where he (LaVine) was playing against closeouts and getting a lot of catch-and-shoot situations."

Two: Improved depth, which — with the additions of Goran Dragić and Andre Drummond, plus a healthy Alex Caruso — has produced the third-highest bench plus-minus in the association so far this season.

And three: A core group that, seasoned by the experiences of last season, will coalesce into a team that is more than the sum of its parts.

"That's what it's about," DeRozan said when asked the importance of wins like Monday's to the Bulls' postseason plans. "We gotta be coming together, gelling as a team. That's what it's gonna have to be. It's not about me being the leading scorer every night, (or) Zach.

"We gotta be able to play the right way so that teams don't know how to defend us. And if you try to take one of us away, either me or Zach, other guys could get it going as well and make our job a lot easier on top of that. As long as we're playing great basketball at the right time that's all that matters."

Last season, the Bulls did not. But there is a long season in front of them now to become the team they need to be.

