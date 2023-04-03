How Bulls can clinch play-in berth for NBA playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls are inching toward securing a spot in the play-in tournament.

If the Bulls can win one more game, their place is secure.

The Bulls have remaining games against the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons -- in that order

Not the easiest schedule. Why the Pistons have the worst record in the NBA, the Bucks have the best. The Hawks and the Bulls are within a game of one another in the standings and competing for seeding. The Dallas Mavericks are trying to claw their way back into the Western Conference play-in tournament and are in do-or-die mode.

The Raptors also sit a game ahead of the Bulls in the standings, but because the Raptors own the tie breaker over the Bulls they need to finish the season a game above the Raptors in the standings.

Which means the Bulls need to finish with a record two games better than the Raptors over the final four games. If the Raptors win three games, the Bulls can't leap frog them.

The tie breaker to leapfrog the Hawks is still to be determined. The Bulls won two of the first three games against Atlanta and another win would seal the Bulls' tiebreaker over the Hawks.

As it stands, here are the Eastern Conference Standings:

Team W L GB 1 Milwaukee Bucks - ^ 56 22 - 2 Boston Celtics - * 54 24 2 3 Philadelphia 76ers - * 51 27 5 4 Cleveland Cavaliers - * 49 30 7.5 5 New York Knicks - * 46 33 10.5 6 Brooklyn Nets 43 35 13 7 Miami Heat 41 37 15 8 Atlanta Hawks - PB 39 39 17 9 Toronto Raptors 39 39 17 10 Chicago Bulls 38 40 18 11 Washington Wizards 34 44 22 12 Orlando Magic 34 44 22 13 Indiana Pacers 34 45 22.5 14 Charlotte Hornets 26 53 30.5 15 Detroit Pistons 16 62 40

^ - clinched division

* - clinched playoff spot

PB - clinched play-in berth

