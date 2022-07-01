How Bulls Can Benefit From Kevin Durant Trade, Even Without Landing Him

How Bulls can benefit from KD trade, even without landing him originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Let's be honest: The Chicago Bulls trading for Kevin Durant is an extreme longshot.

Their ability to trade first round draft picks in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 is inhibited by prior deals for Nikola Vučević and DeMar DeRozan. The team is also lacking under-30 stars or blue chip prospects to build a package around.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

But the Bulls can still benefit from the Durant sweepstakes, provided his trade request from the Brooklyn Nets is eventually honored.

How? Well, the Bulls and their fans can hope that he is traded to a Western Conference team, for one. The Suns, according to multiple reports, are atop Durant's preferred destinations. Other squads like the Pelicans and Mavericks are among oddsmakers' favorites to make a successful run at the 12-time All-Star. ESPN's Brian Windhorst even floated the possibility of the Lakers entering the mix.

Wherever Durant goes figures to become a superteam of sorts. If that team is formed out West, it significantly aids the Bulls' chances of continuing to contend in the East. Although the Nets finished a tumultuous season one spot below the Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings last year, they would be widely projected to leapfrog into the upper echelon of the conference if Durant and Irving returned.

The other thing the Bulls can hope for is that the return the Nets receive in exchange for Durant is more draft-pick-laden than built around a dynamite young star. The Nets are not incentivized to bottom out, as they owe the lion's share of their draft capital war chest to the Houston Rockets, but the weaker their return is in terms of players that can immediately contribute, the less of a threat they pose to the Bulls and other Eastern Conference playoff hopefuls.

The bad news there is that Durant is still one of the best players in the game and just now entering the first year for a four-year contract. The return for him figures to be immense.

Even if the Bulls aren't able to match it, there's still a chance they come out of this saga in better shape than before it.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.