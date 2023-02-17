How Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Fared in NBA Jordan Rising Stars

How Ayo Dosunmu fared in Jordan Rising Stars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ayo Dosunmu capitalized on his All-Star Weekend opportunity.

Dosunmu was tapped as an injury replacement for Jalen Green just over 24 hours before tipoff of the Jordan Rising Stars.

The second-year Bulls guard played just under seven minutes in Team Deron Williams' 40-25 semifinal loss to Team Pau Gasol, but contributed four points, two assists and a rebound.

Ayo knocks down his first bucket of the Rising Stars Challenge 🔥@AyoDos_11 | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/tFcxYUHcHY — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 18, 2023

Despite the loss, Dosunmu and Team Deron Williams gave fans plenty of entertaining moments.

Dosunmu is one of two Bulls out in Salt Lake City, Utah this weekend.

Teammate DeMar DeRozan, a reserve for the All-Star Game, was on the court at the Vivint Arena to support Dosunmu. DeRozan sat out the Bulls' past two games with a hip injury and his status ahead of Sunday's exhibition game remains uncertain.

Dosunmu has now participated in both Rising Stars Challenges since the NBA changed the format in 2022. Under the new system, four former players serve as coaches and are tasked with leading their teams through a three-game bracket.

In place of a traditional game clock, each game has a preset target point benchmark, with the semifinals set at 40 points and the finals set at 25.

Dosunmu's All-Star Weekend debut last year also ended in a semifinal loss.