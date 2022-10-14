How Bears Will Evaluate Justin Fields Behind Bad Offensive Line

Bears will take bad O-line into account when evaluating Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles have to see what everyone else sees when Justin Fields drops back behind the patchwork offensive line the Bears have constructed.

Chaos.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fields was hit 12 times in Thursday's 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. But that number would be even higher if Fields wasn't an elite athlete with rare escapability.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Fields now has been pressured on 46 percent of his dropbacks this season. That's the highest rate of pressure any quarterback has faced in the first six games since ESPN began tracking pressures in 2009.

Fields was hammered over and over again Thursday night by a Commanders defensive front that had its way with the left side of the Bears' offensive line.

Thursday night's final tally read: 18 pressures, 12 hits, 12 scrambles, and five sacks.

The 23-year-old took a couple massive shots before halftime, re-aggravating a left shoulder injury, and then got pummeled while tossing a 40-yard touchdown to Dante Pettis in the third quarter.

If this season is all about the development and evaluation of Fields, how can the Bears have a proper gauge of his ability and potential if he's on his back all the time?

“I think you have to take that into evaluation," Eberflus said Friday. "When he is clean and the timing and rhythm is there, I think that’s what the design of the play is and then when things break down a little bit, you have to look at that as well.”

The Bears have a mini-bye before heading to New England to face the Patriots on Monday night in Week 7. Eberflus and the Bears' staff will spend the extra time evaluating every player and every unit.

That has to start with the offensive line.

"I mean the rhythm and timing of the passing game is all predicated on the movement passes, the pocket when you are dropping back, and those are all things that we’re going to keep looking at," Eberflus said. "In terms of helping guys inside or outside more. Doing more things that can help the offensive line, that can help the receivers, that can help every group. So that’s what we’re looking at."

Fields was clearly frustrated after the loss to the Commanders. Rightfully so.

"I mean, nobody is happy about this loss," Fields said. "Just we always get told that we're almost there, we're almost there. Like me personally, I'm tired of being almost there. Tired of being just this close. Feel like I've been hearing it for so long now."

Eberflus said he spoke with Fields on Friday to check in on his young quarterback after a night in which he was battered.

"He’s in a good spot," Eberflus said. "I know he was real frustrated last night, and he took some shots. They had a great D-line and he took some shots and he was in the open field, so he’s a little bit sore today. But he’ll be OK. He’s got a great mindset going forward about the improvement, what he’s gonna improve on, and the things he’s got to work on with the offensive staff. He’s in a good way right now."

Left tackle Braxton Jones and fill-in left guard Lucas Patrick gave up 12 pressures against the Commanders. Both are allowing an 11.1 percent pressure rate this season. Jones has given up the second most pressures in the NFL at tackle, while Patrick ranks second among guards and Sam Mustipher ranks first among centers.

The Bears have to make changes to their offensive line for Fields' sake. Does that mean they sit Jones for Riley Reiff? Does Teven Jenkins go back to left tackle? Alex Leatherwood?

More max protect and rollouts are needed.

The Bears have minimal options, but they do have options. They have to find a solution to their offensive line issues immediately before it does irreparable harm to Fields' development.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.