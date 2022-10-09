How Bears' Velus Jones Jr. Manifested First Career TD With Previsualization

How Velus Jones Jr. manifested his first career TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Velus Jones Jr. is big into previsualization. He likes to imagine himself in certain scenarios so that he can manifest his success. It was no different this week, as the Bears rookie saw himself finally making his debut on offense.

“I feel like this was my best (week of) practice since I’ve been here,” said Jones Jr. last Friday. “I’ve been dialed in making sure I’m executing everything from special teams all the way to offense. Pretty good week so I’m just looking forward to Sunday.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jones Jr. made his NFL debut against the Giants in Week 4, but didn’t get on the field on offense. He was relegated to special teams work, and ended up hurting the team more than helping it with a muffed punt. That gaffe was clearly behind Jones Jr., by the time the Bears made it back to the practice field, and he oozed confidence for the Vikings game. Of course he thought about his first career catch, too, and of course he saw a touchdown.

“I feel like open field, yards after catch in the open field, I’m breaking. Or I feel like red zone, somebody’s in my way and I run through them.

“I’m gonna do anything I can to get into the endzone. Yes, indeed. Whatever it takes. If somebody’s in my way, they better move because they’re gonna get run over."

You can call it a coincidence, call it cosmic or call it an effective rehearsal for a young athlete, but no matter how you see it, Jones Jr. delivered on his own prophecy when his number was finally called.

Jones Jr. is still working his way back into the swing of things after missing the first three weeks of the regular season, two of three preseason games and several weeks of training camp. He still played very few snaps on offense. But that doesn’t matter to him.

“I never was a guy who needed 14, 13, 10 catches a game, or anything like that. I’m pretty gifted with the ball in my hands so any time I touch it, just make something happen with it.”

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.