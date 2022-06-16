How Bears' Velus Jones Jr. Is Building Bond With Justin Fields

How Bears rookie Jones is building crucial bond with Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – Velus Jones knows Justin Fields and the Bears are counting on him. The third-round draft pick is the one wide receiver the Bears selected in the 2022 draft, and given the state of the wide receiver room, Chicago will need him to produce this fall.

Jones, 25, understands he has an opportunity in front of him. So he has spent the last seven weeks building a bond with the man who will be delivering him the ball on Sundays and whose locker is next to his.

"Man, honestly, it's been a good time," Jones said Thursday after Bears mandatory minicamp wrapped up.

Not even just football-wise. Him sitting right next to me, us having normal conversations and stuff. Picking each other brains and stuff like that. Makes it a whole lot easier. I feel like that's part of the connection as well, knowing who your quarterback is outside of football. That makes things much easier when I go to practice as well.

"He's depending on me. A lot of guys are depending on me. I'm going to have their backs and do what I can to keep stride in this offense."

Jones said the Bears have been throwing a lot at him during these past seven weeks, moving him around on offense as they search for the proper role for the dynamic rookie receiver.

Both Darnell Mooney and Fields praised Jones for his speed and playing ability, a nod that gives the rookie confidence he is on the right path.

"It shows me that my teammates believe in me, they have faith in me and they know I got their backs," Jones said. "That feels great to hear that from a vet that has proved himself already and will continue to prove himself. It definitely feels good to get that type of compliment. Just makes you want to keep striving for greatness."

Jones understands how vital he is to the Bears' hopes in 2022. That's a big burden to place on a third-round pick, but the Tennessee product believes the added pressure benefits him as he tries to visualize the success that he and the offense will have this fall.

"I would say it definitely has a positive impact, because I like to manifest a lot," Jones said. "Before I go to sleep, looking over plays, I like to picture myself running a route, or catching a touchdown. So, I'm big on manifesting. So, you know, I can picture a lot of great things this season, even on certain plays or certain routes, thrown by Justin.



"I definitely know that I'm not going to let them down. I'm definitely going to be that player they drafted, that guy who's good with yards after the catch, the guy that makes plays out of nothing, so I'm definitely going to bring that to the table."



Jones entered a wide receiver room led by Mooney, who will take over as the Bears' No. 1 receiver following the offseason departure of Allen Robinson. With Robinson gone, the Bears are looking for another reliable receiver alongside Mooney.



It just so happens the guy who might be their best chance now wears Robinson's old number. But Jones isn't trying to walk in Robinson's shoes. He plans to carve his own path.



"I wanted to be 11 when I first came, but obviously our No. 1 guy, Moon, has our No. 11," Jones said. "I know Robinson was here the year before. And they probably thought I didn't want that number and stuff like that, but I was like, you know, I'm not Robinson. I'm Velus Jones Jr., and that's all that matters. So, I was like, yeah, I'll take No. 12."



Jones has spent the last seven weeks improving his route running. He knows he's dangerous when the ball is in his hands, so optimizing his chances of getting the ball from Fields is paramount.



The rookie wide receiver said he plans to join Fields and Mooney for throwing sessions in Atlanta to continue to build rapport with his quarterback. The work he does over the next six weeks might be the most important of his offseason.



For better or worse, the Bears have a lot riding on the Velus Jones Jr.-Justin Fields connection in 2022. The rookie receiver is doing everything in his power to make it one that is potent on Sundays.

