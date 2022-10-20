How Bears QB Justin Fields Evaluates Play Through Six Games of Year 2

How Fields evaluates his play through six games of critical Year 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields took the Bears' mini-bye week to rest and reset. The Bears' starting quarterback was clearly frustrated following Chicago's ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 6, noting how tired he is of being told the Bears "are close."

The mini-bye also provided head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff some time to poor over the tape from the Bears' 2-4 start. The staff presented each player with some things they have done well and some things they need to work to improve.

Fields wasn't willing to divulge what his coaches told him, electing to "keep that within the team walls." However, the second-year signal-caller did give his assessment of his play during the first six weeks.

The verdict?

"That I can play better, and I’m always going to be like that," Fields said Thursday. "I’m a perfectionist, but it’s hard to be perfect. Like I said, I can get better at everything regarding quarterback play."

Fields said he knows he hasn't reached his "full potential" in any aspect of quarterback play. Given that he has only 16 career starts under his belt and just six in the Bears' current offensive scheme, it would be unfair to demand that of the 23-year-old.

But the Bears want to continue seeing consistent, incremental progress from their young quarterback. Fields played one of his best halves of football in the Bears' Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but he could not back that up with another good game against the Commanders.

Against Washington, Fields and the offense went 0-for-3 in the low red zone, including an interception off a defensive lineman's helmet. Fields also missed a wide-open Ryan Griffin in the end zone during the second quarter.

Fields has moments of brilliance mixed in with missed layups. It's part of life with a young quarterback. That he is being pressured on 46 percent of his dropbacks doesn't help his search for consistency.

"That was actually one thing that me, [offensive coordinator Luke Getsy], and [quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko] talked about," Fields said of how not having a consistent pocket has impacted him. "I felt like later in the game, like my internal clock was speeding up a little bit, just because of maybe the past pockets that I would get in the game. So I just told them if they feel like I'm getting antsy and maybe leaving the pocket too early when it's there, just remind me to reset -- like reset after every play.

"Because there are going be times when I do have time and I can sit in there, but that's definitely a big thing, just making sure that just because they got back here fast last play or two, three plays ago, doesn't mean they are going to get back fast. So just playing every play. Every play is going to be different."

Fields' quest to "get better at everything" begins Monday night when he and the Bears will look to snap their three-game losing streak against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on Monday night.

