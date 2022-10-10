How Bears' Matt Eberflus Plans to Avoid First-Year Coach Thursday Night Trap

How Eberflus plans to avoid first-year coach TNF trap originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Matt Eberflus has been around the NFL for a long time. The Bears' rookie head coach has spent years collecting information and tactics for when he got his shot at the helm of an NFL franchise.

That includes how to prepare a team for a short week. A feat that most first-time head coaches have failed miserably at.

Since 2015, first-year head coaches are an abysmal 11-31 on Thursday night football. Three of those wins came against another first-year coach, though. If you throw those out the mark is 8-31.

That's bad news for the Bears. But Eberflus, ever-prepared, has a plan to get the Bears ready to get back in the win column against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field.

"I’ve been around quite some time, and I would say that the best way to do it is to make sure the players are fresh," Eberflus said Monday. "Make sure they’re fresh. Do a lot of walk-throughs. We will do that, so we’ll have a walk-through today. We’ll have a walk-through the next day [Tuesday], and then we’ll have a practice that last day, the day before the game. It’ll be a quick, red zone-type practice with helmets on. And then it’s a lot of mental work. It’s a lot of walk-throughs, mental work. It’s a lot of film study with the players and coaches. Players on their own.

"So you gotta be prepared mentally. Because you’re already almost in the 48-hour preparation. It’s pretty tight. And then you do a lot of things on the day of the game. We have some meetings and walk-throughs the day of the game because it is a night game. It’s at 7:15. You just try to prepare the guys the best you can in that time frame."

The last first-year coach to win on Thursday night was Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 of the 2019 season.

After Sunday's 29-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Bears sit at 2-3 and are in danger of sliding out of the playoff hunt quickly if they can't beat the 1-4 Commanders on Thursday night.

The Bears showed a lot of heart and mental toughness against the Vikings. They overcame a 21-3 deficit to take a 22-21 lead early in the fourth quarter. The comeback fell short, but the play of quarterback Justin Fields, the offensive line, and the way the defense got off the mat gives the Bears belief they are on the right track.

In order for the Bears to steady the ship in Week 6, Eberflus will have to find a way to buck a tough trend for first-time head coaches on Thursday night.

That might not be that big of an ask for the Bears' head coach, though. He has been preparing for these moments for the better part of 30 years.

