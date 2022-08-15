How Bears' Kyler Gordon, Velus Jones Stayed Ready for NFL While Being Out

How Gordon, Jones stayed ready for NFL while missing practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

LAKE FOREST – Kyler Gordon and Velus Jones Jr. didn't make their NFL debuts Saturday during the Bears' preseason-opening win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field.

Both rookies missed a week of practice with unknown injuries deemed minor and couldn't play against the Chiefs.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lack of time on grass can sometimes derail the development of rookies, but both Gordon and Jones did everything possible to stay ready so that when they returned Monday, they hadn't missed a beat.

"Just taking a lot of mental reps," Gordon said Monday when asked how he'd been handling the time off field. "I talked to coach about getting the play sheet, make sure I'm still locked into practice and keeping my eyes on every play, what's going on, taking mental reps and putting myself in the positions out there and making sure I'm staying on my reads, my keys, just staying on top of everything with film and all that."



At the start of camp, the Bears asked Gordon to learn the nickel responsibilities in their defense. As a result, the second-round pick has moved all over the field during camp as the Bears search for the proper starting secondary combination.



Needing to be well-versed in both the slot and outside coverages, Gordon made sure to divvy up his mental reps evenly while he was out with the undisclosed injury.



"I just do a good job of like looking at the whole play and thinking about both assignments and then I'll see the formation and be like 'Okay, if I'm here this is what I do, if I'm here this is what I do,'" Gordon said. "Depending on different team periods, I'll lock in on say the nickel, I'll be conscious of but have the eyes of the nickel. And then the different period, I'll have eyes on the corner. That's just how I go about it."



Jones has preached the benefits of visualization and manifestation since he arrived in Chicago. Like Gordon, the third-round pick used his recovery time to get mental reps in the Bears' offense.

"Man, like I'm just always at night just visualizing myself like making plays on certain play calls and stuff like that," Jones said Monday. "So, it's like, you know just picture seeing myself in there when one of the guys run a route and thinking about how they looked in their route, the details about the route and stuff. Or I can take something from their game, something I might like. So, I'm all about when I'm on the side and stuff, visualizing myself making a play or catch or block."

Both rookies returned to practice Monday. Gordon said he is good to go for Thursday night's preseason game in Seattle against the Seahawks, while Jones deferred to head coach Matt Eberflus when asked about his availability.

On Saturday, rookie safety Jaquan Brisker gave the Bears a taste of what's to come with an impressive NFL debut. Sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner and undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn also had good showings.

Gordon and Jones sat on the sidelines at Soldier Field, watching their fellow rookies get a taste of the NFL. After soaking in the reality that they had made it, they returned to taking mental reps, preparing for their debuts which should come Thursday in the Pacific Northwest.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.