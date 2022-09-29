How Bears Defense Has Dominated Second Half After Halftime Fixes

How Bears defense has dominated in second half originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have been a second-half team this season, especially on defense. They’ve surrendered 45 points in the first and second quarters of games this season, but battened down the hatches in the third and fourth quarters, giving up only 12 points after halftime. The defense still hasn’t allowed a second half touchdown. So what’s going on in the Bears locker room after the first 30 minutes of the game?

“Halftime for us is very organized,” said Matt Eberflus. “We have a lot of information given to the players from up top. And the way we do I’m not gonna disclose all that. But I think it’s very good and the players know exactly what’s going to come in the second half in terms of what we’re gonna call and how we’re gonna attack an offense.”

Eberflus and his staff aren’t revolutionizing halftime adjustments, but they are making them easier to understand. The process is focused on identifying problems from the first half, coming up with solutions to address those problems, then cleaning up techniques to prevent even more problems. Part of the reason the players believe they’ve been so successful coming out of halftime is because their coaches are also great teachers in that limited time.

“I think those are synonymous terms right there,” said DeAndre Houston-Carson. “I think to be a good coach, I think it just means you’re a good teacher. So yeah, they do a good job of explaining it clearly so that you can understand exactly what you’re supposed to do. I think they do a good job of taking the gray out of it, so you know exactly what your job is.”

Al Quadin-Muhammad has played under Eberflus since 2018 and says he and his staff have always been great teachers, and that they get better and better at teaching each year.

“They’re just passionate about what they do,” said Muhammad. “They’re passionate about the game of football, and they’re obsessed to do whatever it takes to make sure we get it, and we’re comfortable, so we all can win.”

That’s only part of the story, however. Practically every Bears player and coach pointed to their H.I.T.S. principles for their second half success. People may have snickered at Eberflus’ introductory press conference when he warned players to get their track shoes, because they’d be running at practice. They did run all summer, and now they’re seeing that pay off in the late stages of games.

“One thing that can help you in this league is just doing things right, longer,” said Houston-Carson. “Everybody wants to do the right thing, but when you’re conditioned the way we are, it makes it easier to do it for a longer period of time.”

“I think that’s our foundational piece,” said Eberflus. “We want to have the mental and physical toughness in the second half, and I think if you’re in shape and you have good stamina, both physical and mental stamina, I think you’re able to execute a little bit better and finish plays a little bit better. And that’s certainly how we practice... We need to finish everything we do in terms of the individual reps, in terms of all the team reps. That’s got to be a really big part of it, and that’s how we keep sharp in that regard and play good in the second half.”

