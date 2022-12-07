How Aaron Judge's Return to Yankees Impacts Cubs, Carlos Correa

How Aaron Judge's return to Yankees impacts Cubs, Correa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

SAN DIEGO — When Aaron Judge rendered his decision Wednesday, it might have unleashed the jury and executioner on the Cubs’ pursuit of top-of-the-market shortstop Carlos Correa.

The Cubs remain very much in the mix for Correa or Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson, according to multiple sources — one of several teams with offers on the table for Correa.

But when Judge returned to the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million deal, it meant the two other cash-waving teams in hot pursuit of Judge — the Giants and Padres — started waving the hundreds of millions burning holes in their pockets at a new top target: Correa.

That’s not to say the Cubs don’t have the means to compete against any team for any of the three remaining elite shortstops available — even after spending $85.2 million on pitcher Jameson Taillon and centerfielder Cody Bellinger Tuesday.

But as the Cubs’ top executives began heading home from San Diego on the final day of the Winter Meetings Wednesday, the job of landing the ideal-fit Correa started looking a lot more expensive, which made a pivot to Swanson start looking more likely.

Either way, neither market seems to be slowing down.

Correa already looked like a strong candidate to better the 11-year, $300 million deal Trea Turner got from the Phillies on Monday — as the youngest (28) of the four elite free agent shortstops and the only one not tied to a qualifying offer (and consequent draft-pick compensation for signing him).

And now his hot market only gets hotter.

Swanson? The 2021 World Series champion is getting married to Chicago Red Stars player Mallory Pugh on Saturday and might want to have an idea where he’ll land before his honeymoon.

Sidebar, your honor?

“There’s a lot of really good free agents still on the market, and we knew everyone’s not signing while we’re here,” said Cubs president Jed Hoyer, who also said he didn’t think Judge’s decision impacted the market.

“It wasn’t like the market was bottled up before that,” he said.

But sources said the Yankees did not plan to engage with the top shortstops regardless of whether Judge returned — unlike the Giants and Padres, both of whom have refocused in that direction to varying degrees.

Sources indicated late Wednesday that the Cubs still were not in on Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts — who some believed by then was the closest of the remaining free agent shortstops to a deal, either back to Boston or possibly the Padres.

That figures to only intensify the Correa and Swanson markets, perhaps even more than Turner’s deal Monday did for that remaining group. And it was already hot-to-the-touch active.

Make no mistake: The Cubs need to land one of them. Or they might as well kick the can down the road for another year on getting serious about being competitive.

As nice a signing as Taillon might be, he’s another contact pitcher in a pitch-to-contact rotation, and the Cubs’ incumbent infield is not good enough to make that work at a consistently competitive level — especially with the ban on extreme infield shifts coming next year.

“Some deals take more time,” Hoyer said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of offseason left. I feel that I’ve been conditioned [in recent years] to think the offseason goes until spring training. Maybe this year that’s not the case. But there’s a lot of time and a lot of good players out there.

“We still have a lot more work to do. The offseason’s far from over.”

