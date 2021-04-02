Houston Police Investigating NFL Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Watson will "fully cooperate" with the police, his attorney said

In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Houston Police Department said Friday it was investigating NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is facing allegations of sexual misconduct, after a formal complaint was made against him.

Details about the allegation were not released by the department, which refused to comment on the investigation. The announcement comes as the Houston Texans player faces lawsuits from 21 women who alleged sexual misconduct.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said in a statement Friday, "Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department."

Local

Gerald Reed 41 mins ago

Chicago Man Convicted of Double Murder Walks Free After 29 Years Behind Bars

all star game 1 hour ago

Illinois ‘Would Welcome' MLB All-Star Game, Pritzker Says

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us