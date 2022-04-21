House That Survived The Great Chicago Fire Listed on Market For $2.39 Million

A Lincoln Park home standing as one of the only three houses in the North Side that withstood the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 is listed for sale at $2.39 million.

Located at 2121 N. Hudson Ave., the four-bedroom, four-bathroom cottage hit the market last month.

The 1869-built residence boasts original designs from William Boyington, the architect behind numerous city buildings, including the Water Tower and Chicago Board of Trade Building.

The cottage has since undergone major transformations. In its last listing from 2005, the home consisted of a two-bedroom, three-bathroom layout. Now, it totals 3,650 square feet and stands on a 46-foot lot.

Despite its expansion, the building still retains elements from its initial design. A wide exterior staircase remains, as does the original frame clapboards carved with details, according to the listing.

So, here’s the burning question: How did the house survive the days-long blaze?

Former homeowner Richard Bellinger allegedly drenched the house with water until he ran out and doused it with cider, according to The Great Chicago Fire & The Web of Memory. The story also goes that Bellinger cleared dry leaves from the property and stamped out sparks as they landed.