real estate

House That Survived The Great Chicago Fire Listed on Market For $2.39 Million

The cottage that endured the conflagration features a European-style kitchen, two-car garage and cathedral ceilings

By Enji Erdenekhuyag

VHT Sudios/Jim Wallace

A Lincoln Park home standing as one of the only three houses in the North Side that withstood the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 is listed for sale at $2.39 million.

Located at 2121 N. Hudson Ave., the four-bedroom, four-bathroom cottage hit the market last month.

VHT Studios/Jim Wallace

The 1869-built residence boasts original designs from William Boyington, the architect behind numerous city buildings, including the Water Tower and Chicago Board of Trade Building. 

VHT Studios/Jim Wallace

The cottage has since undergone major transformations. In its last listing from 2005, the home consisted of a two-bedroom, three-bathroom layout. Now, it totals 3,650 square feet and stands on a 46-foot lot. 

VHT Studios/Jim Wallace

Despite its expansion, the building still retains elements from its initial design. A wide exterior staircase remains, as does the original frame clapboards carved with details, according to the listing. 

VHT Studios/Jim Wallace

So, here’s the burning question: How did the house survive the days-long blaze?

Former homeowner Richard Bellinger allegedly drenched the house with water until he ran out and doused it with cider, according to The Great Chicago Fire & The Web of Memory. The story also goes that Bellinger cleared dry leaves from the property and stamped out sparks as they landed.

This article tagged under:

real estateLincoln Park1871 great chicago firegreat chicago fire
