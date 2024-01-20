Suspect charged with murder in deadly attack outside the House of Blues

More than two months have passed since attackers approached a 47-year-old man outside of the House of Blues in River North, demanded money and hit him in the head, according to police.

Police found the victim, Andrew Hulburt, unresponsive on the sidewalk at around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 15. He later died from a head injury. On Jan. 18, Chicago police arrested Jamie Miller, 29, who was identified as one of the people involved in Hulburt's death.

Miller is charged with one count of felony murder with the probability of death or injury.

Andrew Hulburt died from injuries sustained in an attack outside the House of Blues on Nov. 15.

A source told NBC Chicago that Miller is part of a member of a gang known as the "flyer boys," who pass out flyers and demand cash or pickpocket victims.

Hulburt's mother, Anita, described him as a "very friendly person."

"...He got along well with people," she said. “He enjoyed life, and after college he moved to Chicago.”

Hulburt grew up in Iowa and most recently lived in Chicago.

“Oh I miss him terribly," she said. "He came to see me once a month from Chicago."

Anita said the news of the arrest is bittersweet, but has stirred up more pain.

"It’s almost like it’s starting over again you know," she said.

According to Chicago police, Miller was the only one in custody for Hulburt's death as of Saturday, and their investigation was ongoing.