Hours-long Bolingbrook barricade over; 1 in custody after police officer shot

A man is in custody after a police officer was shot in suburban Bolingbrook overnight, ending an hours-long barricade situation that drew a large presence from heavily-armed police and SWAT teams.

According to a release from the Bolingbrook Police Department, the incident began at approximately 6:14 p.m. Sunday, when officers responded to a call of theft at a business in the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive.

The suspect had fled the scene prior to police arrival, the release continued.

At 7:48 p.m., officers responded to the same business for reports of shots fired, the release said. According to officials, police had determined the same suspect from the earlier complaint fired multiple shots at the business.

According to the release, a Bolingbrook police officer located the suspect at his residence at 125 W. Briarcliff Rd. After making contact with the suspect, police said the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer, striking the officer twice.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence, police said.

Footage captured by an NBC Chicago photographer at the scene showed numerous heavily-armed officers, a SWAT vehicle and several other police vehicles.

In an update released overnight, Bolingbrook police said the Illinois State Police had obtained a search warrant and entered the home at approximately 1 a.m.

Shortly after entering, the suspect, Victor Zarate, 24, was taken in custody without incident, police said.

Illinois State Police are conducting the investigation and charges are pending, the update said.

According to police, the officer, who had been transported to a nearby hospital, is expected to make a full recovery.