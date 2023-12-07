Hourly minimum wage in Illinois set to increase on Jan. 1

The new year is just around the corner, which means new and updated laws are also just weeks away from taking effect.

For Illinois residents, the new year will once again bring an increase in the state's hourly minimum wage as part of a three-year gradual increase to a statewide $15 minimum wage for non-tipped workers.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, the hourly minimum wage for non-tipped workers will increase from $13 to $14, while the minimum wage for tipped employees will increase from $7.80 to $8.40.

The statewide minimum wage will see another increase on Jan. 1, 2025, the final implementation of the three-year gradual increase.

Beginning at the start of 2025, the hourly minimum wage for non-tipped workers will be $15, while tipped workers will have an hourly minimum wage of $9.

The increase comes months after Chicago officials approved phasing out a subminimum wage for tipped employees, bringing a uniform hourly minimum wage to Chicago workers by July 1, 2028.

The gradual raises connected to that plan in Chicago begin on July 1, 2024.