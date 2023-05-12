Popular Bar Near Wrigley Field Announces Closure

Pour one out for the Houndstooth Saloon, Chicago.

The popular Wrigleyville bar, that sits at the corner of Clark Street and West Roscoe Street, will close its doors this weekend, the bar said in a Facebook post.

"With heavy hearts and many beloved memories, we would like to share with all of you, our loyal patrons, Houndstooth Saloon will be permanently closing on Sunday May 14th, 2023," the post begins.

"We have been so fortunate to be a part of your kind, gracious, supportive community," the post continues. "Whether you joined us for a special event or an exciting game day, we hope you enjoyed our services as much as we enjoyed serving you."

The bar, located at 3369 N. Clark St., is described by the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce as a "legendary hangout spot" among the neighborhood, as well as Cubs fans and Alabama football fans.

"Whether you were kicking back with friends, celebrating a special occasion, enjoying a Crimson Tide game, or simply unwinding after a long day, Houndstooth Saloon always greeted you with a warm and welcoming vibe," the chamber of commerce says. "No wonder it quickly became a local favorite."

According to the Chamber of Commerce, at the height of the COVID pandemic, the Houndstooth "quickly innovated" to create an expanded patio, as well as "DIY social distancing booths."

But that wasn't their only challenge, the post goes on to say.

"The CTA RMP Project took away much of their outdoor seating & hampered foot traffic," the chamber says. "The Houndstooth team did everything they could to innovate with new menus, daily specials, hour changes, and even hosting weekly events, but the toll of the combined construction and pandemic is evident."

A similar Facebook post, from Wrigleyville event page The Wolf of Wrigley stressed that the "construction of the new CTA Brownline overpass has significantly impacted their business."

The bar did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

According to the Saloon's Facebook page, the bar will close for good on Sunday.