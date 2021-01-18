Oscar Mayer

Hot Dog: Oscar Mayer Looking for Wienermobile Drivers in Chicago

Oscar Mayer is looking to hire its next round of Wienermobile drivers in the city this month

Let's be frank: there's a hot (dog) job opportunity happening in Chicago right now.

Oscar Mayer is looking to hire its next round of Wienermobile drivers in the city this month.

Two personalities known as Zach n Cheese and Ketchup Katie will be in the Chicago area through Jan. 25 looking for new recruits. They'll also be driving around to various events.

"While we are in the area of Chicago, we are looking to recruit new Wienermobile drivers in our 'Hotdogger' Class of 34 as well as attend as many requested events in the area as possible!" the company said in a release.

The job includes a one-year salaried commitment that includes creating social media content for Oscar Mayer, performing media interviews on television and radio and coordinating events, according to the company. It will involve multi-state travel and is self-managed.

The company said it is looking for "outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic" college graduates with "a big appetite for adventure."

Applications close on Jan. 31. For more on the job and how to apply click here.

