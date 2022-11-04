hot chocolate run

Hot Chocolate Run Steps Off This Weekend in Chicago

The air in Chicago will have a tinge of hot chocolate this weekend.

The annual Hot Chocolate Run will kick off Saturday in Grant Park. The event's 2022 running will feature a series of four races: 5k, 10k, 15k and 2-Mile Fun Walk.

Aside from the 2-Mile Fun Walk, all of the races will start at 7:30 a.m. The walk will step off at approximately 8:15 a.m.

True to its namesake, the event will feature loads of chocolate. When runners and walkers cross the finish line, they will be greeted with a mug filled with fondue, dippables and — of course — hot chocolate.

A post-run party will unfold after the event, letting participants listen to music and check out various vendors, according to organizers.

Registration is still available starting at $54, with prices varying by race. For more information, click here.

To make way for the band of runners hitting the streets, a number of road closures will take into effect. A full list can be found here.

The first Hot Chocolate Run took place in 2008 in Chicago, according to the event's website. Since then, it has expanded to include a series of 19 events across the country.

