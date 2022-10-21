Hot Chocolate Run Accepting Registration as Event Returns to Chicago

The annual Hot Chocolate Run is headed to Chicago, calling all "chocolate aficionados" for a trip throughout the city.

The event's 2022 running will feature a series of four races: A 5k, 10k, 15k and 2-Mile Fun Walk, with all events set to get underway Nov. 5 in Grant Park.

True to its namesake, the event will feature loads of chocolate. When runners and walkers cross the finish line, they will be greeted with a mug filled with fondue, dippables and hot chocolate.

A post-run party will take place after the event, letting participants listen to music and check out various vendors, according to organizers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Registration starts at $54, with prices varying by race. For more information, click here.

The first Hot Chocolate Run took place in 2008 in Chicago, according to the event's website. It has since expanded to include a series of 19 events across the country.