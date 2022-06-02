Hot Air Balloon Crashes Into Train in Wisconsin, 3 Injured

Three people are recovering from severe injuries after their hot air balloon crashed into a train in Burlington.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that police said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when the balloon crashed into a northbound Canadian National train.

It's unclear what caused the collision but witnesses said the balloon was in distress before the crash. One witness said the balloon bounced off a building and the train hit it.

Two of the balloon's three occupants were flown to Froedtert Hospital. The third person was taken to Froedtert by ambulance.