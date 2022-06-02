Burlington

Hot Air Balloon Crashes Into Train in Wisconsin, 3 Injured

Three people are recovering from severe injuries after their hot air balloon crashed into a train in Burlington.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that police said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday when the balloon crashed into a northbound Canadian National train.

It's unclear what caused the collision but witnesses said the balloon was in distress before the crash. One witness said the balloon bounced off a building and the train hit it.

Two of the balloon's three occupants were flown to Froedtert Hospital. The third person was taken to Froedtert by ambulance.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Burlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us