Hostage Situation Ends Peacefully at Dolton Motel, Woman and Child Rescued

A more than 7-hour long hostage situation ended peacefully Thursday evening as members of a south suburban SWAT team rescued a mother and her four-year-old child from a Dolton hotel, police said.

At approximately 1:16 p.m., police were first called to Prestige Inn and Suites, 1335 E. Sibley Blvd., for a "suspicious incident," and encountered a 33-year-old man who refused to let his four-year-old child and the child's 25-year-old mother leave a motel room.

After a short standoff, Dolton police reached out to the local SWAT team, the South Suburban Emergency Response Team. Following several hours of negotiations, at approximately 8:45 p.m., SWAT officers breached the door and got all three individuals out safely, police said.

The male suspect sustained a laceration during a scuffle with SWAT officers and was transported to a local hospital. The mother and young child were also transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

The suspect, who hasn't been identified, wasn't armed, police said. It's not immediately clear if he's expected to face charges.