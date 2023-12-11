Host committee in need of volunteers for 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago

The committee planning next year's Democratic National Convention in Chicago is seeking volunteers for the four-day gathering of delegates.

The Chicago 2024 Host Committee sent out an email on Monday, asking volunteers to lend their time at next year's convention, which is set to take place from Aug. 19-22 at the United Center. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend a volunteer information session at 6 p.m. on Dec. 18. Registration for the session is required, the committee said.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to fill out the Volunteer Interest Form on the Host Committee's website.

"Sign up now to learn more about the volunteer opportunities available and how you can help Chicago throw the best Convention yet," the email from the Host Committee stated, in part.

Last year, officials announced a bid to bring the convention to Chicago. The video announcement was accompanied by endorsements from top Illinois Democrats, including Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will welcome people from across the nation to an unforgettable event highlighting our party’s vision for lifting up working families and those who too often have been left out and left behind,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Our great global city and its diverse communities, unparalleled hospitality, and world renowned venues shows off the best of America and its people represent the heart of our country.”

Republicans last year chose Milwaukee in swing state Wisconsin for their 2024 national convention. Party conventions take place every four years for delegates to convene and nominate a presidential candidate.

The DNC also noted the city will "showcase President Biden’s economic agenda that is rebuilding our roads and bridges, unleashing a manufacturing boom, and creating good-paying middle-class jobs."

Chicago last hosted a convention in 1996.