Hospital Readmits Addison Coronavirus Patient, Shares Frightening Journey

A west suburban man has a message for others suffering from the coronavirus, after he was readmitted to the hospital days after being released.

Thirty-year-old Jonathan Davila of Addison was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March. He was released from Elmhurst Hospital in May after spending 44 days in the Intensive Care Unit.

Just four days later, Davila was readmitted, and for the past six weeks, the father of three has been recovering at Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton.

“My journey has been tough,” Davila said. “I thank that I’m alive, that I didn’t take the other route, you know? I think that’s the scariest part.”

Davila is learning how to walk again, use his hands and recover from kidney failure.

Although he is scheduled to be released from rehabilitation in a week, Dr. Robin Cohen of Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital said he’s not out of the woods.

“I feel that there are many Jonathans out there. We just don’t know of them,” Dr. Cohen said. “There are many potential problems that can emerge.”

Dr. Cohen doesn’t call Davila’s case unique. In fact, she says there are other patients, similar in age, that have experienced other symptoms like blood clots, stroke and extreme fatigue.

Davila’s Elmhurst Hospital doctor said coronavirus also takes a toll on mental health.

“People can have anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress,” Dr. Phillip Cozzi said. “They’re just not as sharp [after they recover].”