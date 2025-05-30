President Trump hosted an event with Elon Musk at the Oval Office Friday, following Musk's announcement that he would be leaving his role in the Trump Administration.

But many noticed something different about Musk: a black eye.

The tech billionaire stood in the oval office for more than 30 minutes with a visible black eye before a reporter was able to ask him directly about it.

Initially Musk quipped that he wasn’t “anywhere near France,” a reference to video of President Macron being pushed in the face by his wife.

Then Musk said he was “just horsing around” with his 5-year-old son, named X, “and I said ‘go ahead and punch me in the face.’”

It turns out, he said, that even a 5-year-old can give you a black eye.